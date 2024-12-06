Hardships Come To An End For 4 Zodiac Signs Once Neptune Turns Direct On December 7, 2024

On December 7, 2024, three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end as Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions and mystery, stations direct. The potent Piscean energy we have received this year will be even more magnified on January 11, 2025 when the North and South Nodes enter Pisces and Virgo.

For these three zodiac signs, with Saturn in Pisces, it is now a time to be more practical about their plans while letting go of the illusions that Neptune presented over the last several months in your life and relationships.

Advertisement

Now that Neptune is direct, mutable zodiac signs can focus on effective communication, honest discussions and rebuilding whatever Neptune has changed or distorted in our lives since going retrograde on July 7. Things are looking up! And it couldn't come at a better time.

Four zodiac signs see hardships come to an end as Neptune turns direct on December 7, 2024.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Neptune, Saturn and (soon) the North Node are all in your sign, making this a very interesting transit that allows you to mature and become more accountable for your actions. As Neptune stations direct, you will uncover new things about yourself as the energy is focused on your ascendant (or conjunct your personal planet in Pisces).

Protecting your boundaries may feel a lot more essential right now since Neptune has a tendency to blur them. Saturn is serving as your protector by revealing what Neptune may try to hide away. You are here to break free from the rosy perceptions of Neptune and learn to be more practical.

Researching, reviewing and questioning your work before submitting it will become very important now. In work or academic settings, focus on collaborating with people that represent the responsible nature of Saturn and not those who do not flake on their responsibilities. In your romantic life, learn how to be honest and truly understand try to understand the motives of your friends and/or partner.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

It may have been a tough journey recently with Saturn at the highest point in your chart, but this time of hardship has been an essential lesson as it created the structure needed for your plans to take flight. As Neptune continues transiting the same house as Saturn, you see how important it is to be more methodical about your plans, goals and even the people that you surround yourself with.

As a zodiac sign that may feel more comfortable taking on several projects, assignments or even jobs at the same time, Saturn is here to make you focus on which of those things is the most important. If you want to continue juggling multiple responsibilities at once, Saturn shows you how to allocate the time and make sacrifices.

Advertisement

Learning how to take rest and be there for yourself to avoid burnout will be important as well. Now that Neptune is direct, you will see what actually works for you and how you can effectively use your time to become even more efficient and magnificent.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rebuilding and trusting yourself after your recent hardships will be how this transit affects you most. Neptune has been in your relationship house for several years now, bringing some challenges with how you view your connections. Some people may have seemed like they met all of your qualifications, but as time went on, you experienced a harsh reality. Now that Saturn now also in the same house, you are able to see them clearly.

Neptune Direct may free you from wearing rose-colored glasses and become more willing to accept the reality of what is happening in your life. With Neptune also prepared to leave your relationship house, this is the start of a new era.

Next year, the North Node will also be in this house, giving you the opportunity to evolve those existing relationships and strengthen them. Neptune direct will add love, compassion and understanding to your relationships while Saturn gives you reality, potential and helps you see the future of these connections clearly.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Neptune direct is a positive transit for you because it helps you become even more creative, connect with others, and stop ruminating over your thoughts. Saturn in Pisces will bring some doses of reality, making the Neptunian effect softer and easier to handle. You will learn to be more discerning with your plans and the people you spend time with.

Neptune allows you become more connected with the people you love, however, as this planet stations direct, it can also help you establish essential boundaries. It is ok to show love and give your heart to others, but remember not to get lost in the web that Neptune can create. Be honest with yourself and remain practical when it comes to the actual depth of your connections.

Advertisement

Mars in Leo is making you more bold, causing you to be more comfortable speaking up and challenging others. Jupiter in Gemini helps you communicate your grievances more effectively, if necessary. Now is the time to focus on your objectives and implement better strategies that can help you get to where you desire because hardships are finally coming to an end.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.