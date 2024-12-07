Luck Favors 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 9 - 15

Five Chinese zodiac signs will have luck rooting for them in the week of December 9 - 15, 2024. They are: Horse, Ox, Rabbit, Goat, and Dog. But first, here are everyone's lucky messages for the week.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Earth (#23) changing to Earth over Earth (#2). It reveals an important phenomenon — massive growth can sometimes look destructive or upheaval-inducing at first.

Then, as growth occurs, the beauty unfolds. Luck can act the same way with an active component that is obvious to the eye and a hidden component that works for you behind the scenes.

Try to do at least one thing this week that will intuitively lead you to more good luck. Whether this is improving your diet, renovating a room, or attending therapy, everything will add up in the end and bring something sweet and life-changing.

Yes, it may be difficult to adopt at first, but the positive effects will be the first motivation in time. Then, when luck comes to you, you can harness it to your best capacity.

Luck favors five Chinese zodiac signs week of December 9 - 15, 2024:

1. Horse

Horse, your luck this week is centered on the sweetness in your soul. If you choose to be positive and look for experiences and engagements that bring the same energy to you, you will be surprised when luck flows into your life in the most unexpected ways. The opposite is true if you can't avoid drama and toxicity.

So choose the former whenever you can, and your luck will shine like never before. This luck will also bring you new friends and positive support. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

2. Ox

Ox, your luck this week is all about spending time with children, allowing your inner child to emerge, and leaning into activities that remind you of your childhood. That's where beautiful things will occur and bring something sweet into your life.

For some of you, this luck will also bring you unexpected wisdom because children tend to see the world more literally and don't hold back from saying what's on their minds. If that ends up inspiring you, then even better! The color red will be lucky for you this week.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, your luck this week is deeply tied to money and how you spend it. Be intuitive in this arena, and you will find yourself extraordinarily blessed, whether through a work promotion, some extra cash, an unexpected bequeath, or even insider knowledge about a great opportunity or competition. Trust your heart on this, and it will lead you true.

For some, now's also a great time to invest your money where you feel it will grow. The colors green and yellow will be lucky for you this week.

4. Goat

Goat, your luck this week is tied to how you look at yourself and identify in the world. If you suffer from self-esteem issues, now's a good time to find ways to heal that within yourself. You can choose therapy or fill out workbooks and journals at home; it will make you more confident and bring more luck to your life.

You are also encouraged not to let go of opportunities because you feel you don't deserve them. That's a conditioned belief and needs to be let go. For some of you, this originates from toxic social circles that may be blocking your luck. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

5. Dog: Cultural luck

Dog, your luck this week is all about your cultural heritage and other cultural traditions you're interested in knowing more about. Immerse yourself in history, art, geography, and more, and you will find your luck in the most unexpected ways. Those who are studious will also discover opportunities to study and learn more from an incredible mentor or even in a different country.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to converse with your elders and discover more about your heritage and family line. The colors red and green will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.