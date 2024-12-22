Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 23, 2024

The struggle ends when success finds three zodiac signs on December 23, 2024. This is a good day to close things down and prepare for the new year. This is what three zodiac signs call 'success,' and it's easy to come by during a transit like Moon trine Jupiter.

Moon trine Jupiter shows us that we can do an awful lot of work, and even though we've toiled and seen our days of exhaustion, success is a guarantee. We can do this and feel good about struggles ending because of what we've done.

Three zodiac signs are more than ready to close shop for the rest of the year, but not until we complete those final tasks. This day shows us that it's a piece of cake and that rest is right around the corner. Let's prepare to take it down a notch; success is here.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on December 23, 2024:

1. Gemini

You aren't going to stop until you know the coast is clear, so to speak, and what that translates into your life is the idea that you still have a while before you can officially take a break but that everything you've done so far is right on target; you will complete your goal, and then ... it's R&R, all the way.

What you feel right now is a sense of closure coming your way very soon, and with the astrological transit of Moon trine Jupiter in your charts, you'll find that everything is wrapping up just brilliantly. And that pleases you immensely.

You won't stop until the last task is tended to, but that's fine. Success is in a job well done, and even if it takes that last bit of effort to complete it, you will do it, and you will do it well. You are on the ball and have the support of the great and powerful Moon trine Jupiter.

2. Virgo

You didn't think it was possible, yet luck seems so on your side. You can experience the reality of possibility and success. You have worked hard, Virgo; there is no denying that, and you deserve the goodness coming your way.

Success is defined by reward, and during Moon trine Jupiter, there's no better time to receive something that states you are in line for either a promotion or a formidable bonus. You did not expect this, and it only shows you that sometimes, Virgo, you win.

You do feel like a winner because you are not fighting the feeling of being successful. You experience another kind of success, and that's the success of knowing that you deserve the best and that others feel the same way about you.

3. Aquarius

December 23 brings you a new kind of successful feeling that you now know no one can take away from you. It's a very personal kind of success; honestly, nobody else cares enough to rain on your parade because it's yours alone.

Success is defined as a personal victory, and it isn't something another person has access to. Because of the presence of Moon trine Jupiter in your chart, Aquarius, you'll see that this day is all about victory.

And victory is something you can handle very well. You've needed to believe in yourself, as you've brought in a little too much doubt over the last few months, but now, you're back on track again, ready to conquer the world ... or at least your self-doubt. A successful day, indeed.

