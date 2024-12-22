3 Zodiac Signs Become Unstoppable Despite Previous Hardships On December 23, 2024

On December 23, 2024, three zodiac signs decide to change their own lives for the better, becoming unstoppable despite any previous hardships that held them back in the past. The day is filled with the good fortune and blessed quality that only a Mercury-Moon alignment can bring. That means swift results, happy endings, and a general feeling of contentment and joy.

Good fortune hits three zodiac signs in all the right places resulting in an overall better life. Whether it's about saying the right thing and getting the right response or opening up an email that surprises us with some great news, we can count on Mercury to deliver on Monday.

For the three zodiac signs that will benefit the most, let's just say it's going to be a very happy day. We've got much to look forward to, and so much of our 'good fortune' has to do with how we communicate our needs and how others react to what we put out there.

We will be happy to know everything works well during this Mercury lunation. We feel blessed and happy to be alive.

Three zodiac signs become unstoppable despite previous hardships on December 23, 2024:

1. Aries

You can count on rapid results that change your life during this day's Mercury transit on something you've been waiting for. This could range in any number of things, from hearing good news to finally figuring out your next move.

Mercury works in your world in a very special way, Aries, and you'll see that quick results are the natural outcome of work that's already been put in. You wanted something, and now, it's obvious and apparent that you've got it.

It may take you a minute or two to process the information you receive, but once you do, you'll see that this is what you've been waiting for, even praying for. What you're involved with right now is good luck, and you are completely grateful for it.

2. Leo

For a few days now, you've needed some good fortune. While nothing too extreme is happening in your life, you feel you've been sending out prayers to the universe, and you'd like confirmation that your messages are being received.

It's during this Mercury transit that you find what you're looking for, and not only does it bring you good fortune and lets you feel less alone in this enormous universe. You feel as though your messages have been responded to very positively.

This is a beautiful day for you, mainly because you can believe in hope once again. You never really let it go, but the seasonal stress sometimes gets to you, and you feel you need that emotional pick-me-up to change your own life for the better. And Mercury delivers, Leo, as it always does.

3. Sagittarius

Good fortune lets you know you are safe and secure for months, if not years. You will receive some good news that changes your life for the better, and it will put your mind at ease.

This is how you gauge the concept of good fortune; if it puts your mind at ease, it's as good as it gets. What you'll hear today is exactly what you've needed to hear and more. There are additional bits of information that will add to your positive experience stay open; it's all good, Sagittarius.

Gone are the days when you stress out over every single thing, and because you've shown the universe that you trust in the idea that 'everything will be alright,' you rouse the powers of Mercury in so much as you create a space in your world for hope, action, and possibility. Mercury rules this kind of activity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.