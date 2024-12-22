3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Tests From The Universe The Week Of December 23 - 28, 2024

While three zodiac signs may feel they're being tested by the universe the week of December 23 - 29, 2024, each finds ways to overcome their specific challenges.

Jupiter squares Saturn on December 24, an energy that can be compared to paddling a canoe upstream. For many people, it can seem restrictive. Unfortunately, the transit does not move away immediately but slowly, and we will feel the influence throughout January. The good news is that once the transit reaches its peak on December 24, it begins to wane in intensity, and by February, we will feel considerably better and far less restrained.

On December 26, Mercury opposes Jupiter. This aspect is generally positive, but some things can be exaggerated. Think of this transit as ‘tall tales and tall drinks!’ If something seems too good to be true, you know the rest. Mercury also squares Saturn, which can be tiring and slightly negative, but Mercury opposing Jupiter can only help lighten the mood.

Venus squares Uranus on December 27, and this is a mixed bag. This aspect will coincide with good times, excitement, and doing something different for some zodiac signs. This is the best use of the energy: just enjoying the day. For others, depending on how structured you are, this can represent changes in plans or something not working out. The more flexible you are, the better this transit will turn out. If you get a surprise invitation, take it!

These three zodiac signs will face a more challenging week: Cancer, Capricorn and Libra.

Three zodiac signs overcome tests from the universe the week of December 23 - 29, 2024:

1. Cancer

This week you are feeling somewhat off and a bit low concerning your work and or health scenarios. Don’t worry; this does not mean you have a serious health problem, but our mental health and outlook on the world are just as important as our physical health, and it seems you are in a mental rut which can always drag down your physical health and cause you to feel drained.

There could be many reasons for your feelings, and it seems everything you touch is delayed, and you are not moving forward as you want it to. There are even indications you could clash with someone.

You appear to be in a period of introspection and reflection, and you can take advantage of this. With the New Moon, this month comes an opportunity to set out new intentions concerning both work and health.

The holidays bring support and warmth from those closest to you, which will go a long way. This week, it will be important to focus on balance, especially work, versus spending time away from work.

Venus’s position in your chart can go a long way toward helping you transform what needs to be changed. Balance and self-care are called for this week, along with time with loved ones. Add patience to the mix, and you will have the perfect recipe for starting the New Year!

2. Libra

Like Cancer, you are in a time of deep reflection, and it appears to relate to your viewpoint and overall philosophies about where you are going in life, and you have many questions.

This has been on your mind for some time, and there may be individuals you have been dealing with or talking to who have left you feeling critical concerning your objectives and how you accomplish what you want.

It seems that these individuals may be far away or not in your physical proximity, so you don’t necessarily deal with them daily. They could be clients or work associates who are disenchanted with your approach, or they could be someone related to you.

This week is a time for reflection and celebration. With the Sun transiting your 4th house of home and family, gatherings of those closest to you will likely enhance your ability to feel love and gratitude for all you have.

It is possible those who have influenced your feelings about yourself helpfully meant things, and it is also possible they were having a bad day and took it out on you.

It is important to remember that how others perceive you or express their attitudes toward you has nothing to do with you or the reality of the situation. Only you can determine this, but it is imperative to shake off the negativity and move forward without letting their opinions color all you do this week.

Reassess your goals and priorities this week and focus on all you have done this year. In the end you will find that the positive far outweighs the negative. Take some time for self-care and take advantage of the exciting opportunity coming your way at the end of the week, and you will be ready to focus on a positive New Year.

3. Capricorn

This week brings some relationship tensions through conversation. As a result, this may have you reflecting on whether or not a certain relationship is something you want to continue, and it could even spill over into accessing all of your most important relationships.

The Sun has entered your first house, representing you, and the spotlight shines wherever the Sun goes. You will focus on others' lives at this time, and when this occurs during your birthday month, it is always indicative of self-reflection. Since it opposes your 7th house of partners, there will also be a focus on those most important to you.

It doesn’t appear the relationship tenseness this week necessarily means this relationship is over, but you will have to work through some issues to get to the end, which won’t be this difficult. Of course, you can only decide whether to continue with this person, but it doesn’t appear that an ending is necessary or absolute.

This week brings a time of reflection for almost all of us due to Jupiter’s square to Saturn and it is no different for Capricorn. The reflection should center around your way of thinking and communicating with others. This doesn’t mean it is wrong; you may communicate well, but this is what the planets are showing me.

By reflecting deeply, you will experience some personal growth this week and perhaps even a reaffirmation of your own identity versus others. The spotlight will be on you at any holiday gatherings, and by basking in the glow of friendship and love, you will soon be back to your normal self and enjoy the holidays.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.