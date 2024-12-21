Life Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs When The Moon Opposes Neptune On December 22, 2024

What felt impossible only yesterday takes a turn for the better as three zodiac signs experience improvement in their lives on December 22, 2024. Yes, yes, it's a good day for everyone, but life gets drastically better for these three zodiac signs when the Moon opposes Neptune.

It's during a thought-provoking transit like the Moon opposite Neptune that we realize we have a choice as to which way to take our lives. If we are not content with what we have, then we must change it to the best of our ability. The effort is everything with the Moon opposite Neptune, and at this time, we can look forward to stellar results.

Three zodiac signs change their lives for the better on December 22, 2024:

1. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

Moon opposite Neptune plays a very important role in how your day pans out, Leo, and you'll find that this is a day for reflection and a little bit of renewal. You see that you have an opportunity to change your life for the better, and while you still haven't committed to it, it will be on December 22 that you decide to strike while the iron is hot.

And you'll be making the right decision, too, Leo, as the Moon opposite Neptune provides you with the right mindset to achieve your goals. This is all you've needed to get your head together enough so that you can see whether the next move is the right one or the wrong one.

And you are not about to make any wrong decisions. Moon opposite Neptune insists that you think things through and need this kind of directed energy. What takes place today allows you to walk straight into good fortune, and good for you to decide on that path.

2. Virgo

Twemoji | Canva

Changing your life for the better is a confirmation that you're not returning. You have made extraordinary efforts to become the person you are right now, and even though you still carry the essence of the person you once were within you, you've made changes, and you will seek progress.

There is no regression here, Virgo, and during the Moon opposite Neptune, you get to remind yourself of this in certain ways. The work you've put into self-care and self-help is real; you've dug yourself out of that hole, and now that you see the light of day, you feel great. There is no return for you.

Moon opposite Neptune reminds you that you are a true champion and that the victory you experience now comes to you due to all the efforts you've previously put in towards bettering yourself. This creates massive good fortune for you, and you're all for it, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Good fortune awaits you, and the interesting thing about you, Aquarius, is that you already knew it was coming. You are someone who knows that you can think yourself into happiness, and in your world, happiness translates as good fortune. And with the Moon opposite Neptune in the sky, anything is possible.

December 22 holds a place for you, Aquarius, as it's the day you change your life for the better. You can manifest a certain amazing idea, and it's the same thing here: it doesn't surprise you. What thrills you, however, is that this magic still works. The Law of Attraction is flawless.

If your destiny is to be fortunate, then so much of that happens because you believe it to be so, and with the Moon opposite Neptune supporting you, you also know that negative thoughts have just as much power, which is why you banish them from your mind. The Force is strong with this one, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.