Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 21, 2024

On December 21, 2024, sadness finally ends for three zodiac signs. Astrology delivers the Winter Solstice right at our doorstep, and we can feel the change take place — the feeling is good, and our attitudes are positive.

This may be the season where we hunker down and cling to home base, but that doesn't mean we're not thinking about the future. We are involved in deep thought on this first day of the Winter Solstice, and we can envision only greatness for ourselves in the days to come.

Three zodiac signs commit to change. We've overcome sadness and have taken our time to get here. Now, we know exactly what we want. If it's drastic and major, it will be all the more fun. We are here for progress and excellence.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on December 21, 2024:

1. Taurus

As it goes with any new season, you get that feeling that if it's new, change can evolve. During the Winter Solstice, which coincides with Capricorn season, you'll once again see this time as one in which you can rethink things and plan for the future. You have hope, and that's all you need, Taurus.

On December 21, you'll find that you feel refreshed. While Winter represents the darkening of the light, as they would say in the Chinese text, the I Ching, you feel as though this hibernation state is something you need to figure out exactly what your next move will be.

You know how to take advantage of time off, even if that time is spent at work. The thing is, you don't need time off to plan for adventure. You foresee drastic and positive transformation coming very soon; this day might as well be Day One.

2. Gemini

What you see right in front of your eyes is a possibility, and you know that opportunities such as this one are few and far between, so you take a chance and go for it. Hey, it's the Winter Solstice, and you know a good turning point when you see one, Gemini.

What's going on in your world? Starting December 21, you don't have to settle for less; the universe allows you to better yourself by simply seeing what needs work.

If you can feel it, you can heal it. All of this hits you hard during the Winter Solstice. You want to heal, and you want to move on. You envision yourself as successful, secure, and content with your choices. Major transformation begins today, Gemini, and you are happy with the direction you're heading in.

3. Sagittarius

Even though it's not your Sun season, the Winter Solstice ushers in both Winter and Capricorn seasons, and both suit you to a tee. You feel great during these Winter months; it feels natural to you, no matter where you live. You vibe with the end of the year, and it tends to end your sorrows.

On December 21, everything is alright. While that might sound trite, the truth behind this kind of thinking is that right now ... you've got nothing to worry about, and you see this. Feeling calm allows you to imagine yourself as secure and safe.

When you feel safe, you feel creative and happy. During the Winter Solstice, you start many new projects. Those projects will lead to more creative acts and joy. Brilliant new change is coming your way, and you're the one who revs up that motor. You feel good, Sagittarius.

