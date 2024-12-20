5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On December 21, 2024

Seasons are changing, and a solstice is here. So, look forward to some great stuff on Saturday, December 21, 2024 when five zodiac signs will have really good horoscopes.

On December 21, the Sun will transit to Capricorn from Sagittarius, the beginning of Capricorn Season. This is also the day of Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere (or Summer Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere), so make time to celebrate with your loved ones and friends.

We also have Mercury in Sagittarius as a beneficial force reminding us that we are only restricted by what we believe ourselves to be capable of. So, free your mind, and you will discover unique ways to conquer any challenge or limitation. Plus, you will learn a lot because gathering knowledge is the only way to overcome your limitations.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on December 21, 2024:

1. Aries

Most compatible person for Aries on Saturday: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Saturday is truly beautiful! It encourages you to find the right path and follow it until the end, whether in recreation, career, family life, or something else. With the Moon in Virgo in your corner, you are encouraged to set strong intentions to channel this positive force where it's most needed. This powerful energy will also help you be more responsible and organized. Write a letter to your younger self and share the insights and wisdom you've gained over the years to take steps toward healing your inner child.

2. Pisces

Most compatible person for Pisces on Saturday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m.

Pisces, show self-love to boost your confidence on Saturday. With Neptune in Pisces and Moon in Virgo in your corner, you can accomplish anything today you set your mind to. Your creative genius will come out to help you every time. Do something creative and fun this weekend, such as playing board games with your family or friends, watching a movie, or even crafting a delicious meal, to let joy in.

3. Taurus

Most compatible person for Taurus on Saturday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Taurus: 9 a.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Saturday encourages you to be different from your norm and allow a new normal to set in. This is not just about stepping out of your comfort zone but rather creating powerful and beneficial habits and learning new things that will expand your mind, as per Uranus retrograde in Taurus. Cook something delicious for yourself and pour love into this meal to benefit your spiritual body. This will open your sacral chakra.

4. Libra

Most compatible person for Libra on Saturday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Libra: 12 p.m.

Libra, your horoscope on Saturday is all about knowing where you want to go and not second-guessing that knowledge. If you have spent considerable time and effort discovering the right path, don't allow fears to make you procrastinate. Yes, there will be challenges, but you can powerfully overcome all of them! So move forward and keep winning, as per Saturn in Pisces and Moon in Virgo. Play a communal game that relies on team spirit and camaraderie to bring joy to your heart.

5. Capricorn

Most compatible person for Capricorn on Saturday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 12 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Saturday is all about learning and letting go of bad beliefs. With Saturn in Pisces in your corner, making an extra effort will pay off for you. You can also learn something new online or participate in a workshop. Since this is the weekend, you can turn the day into something truly positive if you permit yourself to strike a balance between what must be done and what is in the simple pursuit of sweetness. Have something to eat/drink that lights you up, whether it's creme brulee, a cup of holiday special coffee, or a hotdog from your favorite food truck.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.