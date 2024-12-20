Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 21, 2024

Struggle finally ends for three zodiac signs on Saturday. With the transit of the Moon opposite Saturn on December 21, these signs attract new opportunities, possibilities, and hopes for the future.

This is a time for reflection. We're going over what happened over this last year and taking lessons from what we've learned from those struggles. We know we're entering a new season of hope and refuse to let the noise and despair get to us.

This is when the magic starts to take place for three zodiac signs. Because we refuse to give up, we darkly sway toward the light, and in turn, the light shines on us, bringing us fresh new thoughts and the ability to see opportunity around every corner. It's a good day, and we are ready to march on toward a promising new era that starts today.

Three zodiac signs see their struggles come to an end on December 21, 2024:

1. Aries

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

There's so much going on for you, astrologically, and when you get this kind of energy surge, you feel like creating great things. Generally, you are a super helpful person who likes to make sure that the people in your life are both feeling good and are happy with what they've got.

During Moon opposite Saturn, you see that you've done enough at this point to secure those around you and that your best efforts should go to securing yourself right now. This is where the universe immediately responds to you and offers you a new opportunity.

You may feel giddy at the prospect of doing something you've never done before and love a good challenge. During the Moon opposite Saturn, you attract opportunities after a long period of hardship. You'll employ your talents and jump at the chance to shine.

2. Taurus

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

You are a realist and don't like to pretend that things are better than they are, but in your world times have been hard. Fret not, life is beautiful now after a period of struggle, so there's no reason to pretend anymore. That's the fun thing about you, Taurus; you're that one person in the crowd who enjoys almost everything no matter what else is going on in your life.

Your good vibe opens the doors to opportunity, and this is what you have been craving. During the transit of Moon opposite Saturn on December 21, you see that not only your positive way of thinking but your surefire charm opens up the gates to opportunity for you.

And the opportunity you attract is what you want because even though your Taurus nature is relaxed when it's go-time, you are all there for it. So, if opportunity is about to come around once again, you are one hundred percent on top of that game. You've got this one in the bag, Taurus.

3. Sagittarius

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

You've learned that everything takes place in its own time, and while you used to drive yourself crazy, writing and re-writing scenarios of doom in your mind, you now see that there is no evidence to show you that doom is ever going to show up.

This kind of renewed optimism is not only very Sagittarius, but it's the very thing that opens the doors to major transformative opportunities for you that you are interested in. You want change and are ready to attract new opportunities to make that happen to see your struggles end.

December brings the new season, and through the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, you see there's no point in reflecting on this last year's hard times for too long. Spend your time planning for the future now, Sagittarius. When opportunity knocks today, be ready to answer. Now, carry on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.