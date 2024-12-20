The Universe Has A Powerful Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 21, 2024

Four zodiac signs are about to receive a powerful message from the universe on December 21. It's a big day in terms of seasonal shift, and today, we're not only about to enter Capricorn season, but we've got ourselves the beginnings of the Winter Solstice.

Winter is no longer coming ... it's here. Winter is here, it's official, and the universe is very much involved in our business now. That is why it's all the more important for us to pay attention to our surrounding environment. Stay keen and pick up on the signs around us, knowing that somehow, some way, everything that happens to us happens for our good.

The universe has a powerful message for four zodiac signs on December 21, 2024:

1. Gemini

During the Winter Solstice, you find your energy, like the season, is winding down ... and in your case, Gemini, that's a good thing. The universe wants you to know that it's OK to take a break and that you're doing the right thing.

December 21 ushes in the Winter Solstice, and so does the season of Capricorn, which makes it even more sense. Winding down makes sense; taking time off is practical and very Capricorn-ish. You follow this vibe all the way, Gemini.

Besides, it's the holiday season, and while you like to expend a ton of energy towards bringing good cheer, even you need a moment to yourself, to take a load off. The universe is in favor of this. Go on, hibernate, chill on the couch, and play video games. It's all OK. During the Winter Solstice, that's what we do!

2. Leo

If you are to pick up on the very specific message that the universe is generating for you on December 21, you find that so much of this day's meaning is about rest, relaxation, and just giving yourself a break.

There's a good chance you've been burning the candles at both ends, and while that gives you a charge, you are also starting to feel like you want to appreciate how the other half lives, meaning ... the quieter half, the easy-going half ... the half that enjoys the silence and the night.

During the Winter Solstice, it becomes instantly apparent that the universe is pushing toward self-care. That means it's time to relax and kick your feet up. Not is required of you right now, so take advantage of the downtime. It won't last, so grab it while it's hot!

3. Aquarius

The big lesson of the day for you, Aquarius, is patience. Know this: It's the end of the year, and while you may be go-go-go, the universe is slow-slow-slow. So much of that is because this is the first day of the Winter Solstice.

This means that the earth is taking a winter break, and you should, too. It's OK to rest up at this point, and if you have a sudden rush of energy, don't worry about it; you can put that energy into something creative. But big things? Not right now ... don't worry.

So, patience is key during the Winter Solstice, and you adjust very easily to Aquarius. What's good to know is that you're balanced and able to handle the highs and the lows. Winter energy takes everything down a notch, and hey, that's a good thing. Patience is a virtue!

4. Pisces

If the universe has anything specific to say to you on December 21, it approves everything you do. During the Winter Solstice, what you're doing is not much of anything, and hey, you deserve this kind of break, right, Pisces?

You are someone who knows all about pacing; you always move when you're ready, and when you're not ready, you do not move. This shows the universe that you are all about balance, so when the Winter Solstice comes to town, you do what comes naturally to you: chill out and enjoy it.

Whether you like the Winter or not, you know that at this point in the year, nothing is happening unless it's a major to-do or holiday celebration. All of it is OK in your book, Pisces. As for this day, you feel pretty good about everything. No rush.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.