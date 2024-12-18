The 3 Zodiac Signs Entering A Powerful New Era Starting On December 19

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era in their lives on Thursday. This is just the beginning of a long and successful journey into self-transformation and inevitable happiness, drastically improving the lives of three zodiac signs. We are all the more fortunate due to the presence of Moon square Uranus in our sky on December 19, and it's about time, too.

Change may be inevitable, but that doesn't mean we're always ready to implement it. Sometimes we reject the idea of change, but not during Moon square Uranus ... oh no. During this transit, we see the truth about ourselves, and that truth states that if we stick with our old ways, then we go nowhere fast. And nobody wants to go nowhere fast anymore. We want change; we want our lives to be better.

The time is now. You have the power to make your life exactly what you want if you use the push given to you by Moon square Uranus and ride it all the way through to 2025. Congratulations to these signs. It's all happening.

Three zodiac signs entering a powerful new era starting on December 19, 2024:

1. Cancer

Berry Art | Canva Pro

On Thursday, December 19, take a good, long look at what you've done in your life to get you where you are right now. A lot makes you flinch, as you aren't always thrilled over past behavior, but give yourself a pat on the back, Cancer, because you have changed so dramatically since then that you deserve an award.

Moon square Uranus puts you right in touch with past behavior and the honest desire to never return to that kind of action again. You are smart and driven, and you know in your heart that to make your life better change is best.

And the life changes you've already worked on are in effect now and will lead to greater and greater transformations as time goes by. What you've got right now is what Moon square Uranus wants you to have: a clear plan of what you want to do from here on in. You feel directed and ready. All is well, your new era is beginning.

2. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You're about to set sail on a journey that takes you into a whole new era, but if there's one thing to say about the Sagittarius mentality, you are optimistic about it all. There are huge life changes on the horizon that make your life better. These adjustments are just waiting for you, and during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you see this challenge as worth taking.

December 19 is the perfect day for you to start planning for the up and upcoming year. You've got a lot on your agenda, and you can't wait for it to all manifest. You've made it happen, and this change will become the best thing you've ever done.

That's how it goes in Sagittarius-Land. You believe in the power of transformation so you can live it out in your own life. You realize that this is your only life and, well, you're not done-for yet, so you might as well get busy living. Life is good, and you are ready to be a part of everything. It's time to transform into the new you, Sagittarius. Your powerful new era has arrived.

3. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You are very accustomed to the act of change, and while you don't do a lot of it when it's needed, it's what you tend to do without fear or hesitation. You indeed like your stability; you are even fond of staying the same for periods that might feel stagnant to others; however, if change is needed, you're all there for it.

December 19 presents you with one such opportunity, and you, with your natural tendency to see things positively, will grab the chance to create a brand new life for yourself. Through personal transformation and believing that all things are inherently good, you can carve out a place for yourself.

Life is nothing but good for you, no matter what is going on around you, because Pisces, you are filled with gratitude. That you are here, alive and well, is enough for you. If you are to extend your good fortune through well-needed change, then bring it on: change. No problems here, you are entering a whole new era and it is filled with abundance and joy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.