4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On December 18, 2024

During the Moon opposite Venus on December 18, four zodiac signs feel as if the universe is here to give us signs of what's to come. We don't feel psychic as much as we feel attuned to the universal energy flow. We are one with everything in our way, which is a beautiful and peaceful feeling.

While it's not been an easy road, it's been well worth the journey. And we're ready for it. Here are the astrological signs who can expect to be confronted with a very specific message meant to change their lives.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on December 18, 2024:

1. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've always been the kind of person who relates to the universe, and in your spiritual way, you trust in this process, as this is where you can find power and a sense of security. During the Moon opposite Venus on December 18, you get the idea that so much of what you need to know ... you already know.

And what you already know is that love is the reason you are here. Whether it's love of self or love of humanity ... you are in touch with the idea that you must bring kindness. There's enough negativity in the world right now; you are here to bring the light.

By remaining an example of peace and stability, you show others that love is the only thing that matters in the long run. This isn't romantic love, although we're not ruling that out. During the Moon opposite Venus, you are a part of the universal healing vibration of love, Cancer. This is your sign, your signal.

2. Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You don't ordinarily think of yourself as the happy person in the crowd, but what you've come to understand about yourself is that for all it's worth, you are the stable one, and by example, you show others that no matter what — everything is going to be OK.

You've seen how addictive it can be to get lost in the negativity and fall into the trap of social media and the whole engage and rage scene. Honestly, it not only bores you, but it also shows you that getting involved with that kind of negativity is truly, a choice.

What you've got in front of you is the future, and you want it to be as beautiful as your mind allows you to see it. During the Moon opposite Venus, you get that chance, Virgo. You get to follow through on your happy dreams and use December 18 as your starting point.

3. Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

When you receive a sign from the universe, it's the kind that comes to you as both a wake-up call and a call to action. This is a very energetic day for you, and with the power of the Moon opposite Venus in your court, Sagittarius, you see that you're cut out for this kind of energy.

What you feel is starting to take shape in your life is a sense of purpose. The irony here is that you've never needed to label yourself as anything in particular, mainly because you can do so many things. You never wanted to lock into a title per se.

The universe, however, through the Moon opposite Venus, is here to show you that so much of the reason you're here is to spread good news. You're no goody-goody and detest toxic positivity, but you are very much a fan of being happy and making others feel the same. And so ... on you go, doing the good work.

4. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

As the days go by, you feel more and more at home and peace with your past decisions. The universe is most definitely adding to this experience by showing you that everything that's happened to you somehow had a purpose. There's meaning here; you mean to make sense of it all.

When you, Pisces, have a transit such as Moon opposite Venus on your side, as you did on December 18, you see that while some questions will never have answers, that is OK. Not everything is meant to make sense; sometimes, you must let it be.

The universe sends a sign to remind you that the result of everything is love, and no matter how you get there, you still get there, Pisces. This revelation brings you great joy today and allows you to see the future as something you want to be a part of. There is hope, and you mean to keep it alive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.