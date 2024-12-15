Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024, brings us the astrological transit of a Waning Gibbous Cancer Moon, leading the path to success for three zodiac signs. In a way, this lesser energy is exactly what we need to chill out and just take life as it comes. Three zodiac signs will find that the success granted to us on this day is easy; we're not fighting to win. We're just ... allowing it to happen.

Success finds three zodiac signs with their guards down, and what that means is that we're not hungry for success at this point; we just want to live in peace, knowing we're safe and secure. Bingo, granted.

Advertisement

So, the success that comes to us as a result of the placement of the Waning Gibbous Cancer Moon is the success that feels like a day without stress, fear, and overthinking. Now, that sounds like a brilliant day, and we'll be happy to see that success is sometimes defined as peace.

Advertisement

Success finds three zodiac signs on December 16, 2024:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Everything about the Waning Gibbous Cancer Moon is everything you need right now to rest happily. You've been going a mile a minute, and while you like the rush you get from being super active and energized, you feel like you need to catch your breath. That's where the Waning Gibbous Cancer Moon comes into play for you, Aries.

Cancer is the zodiac sign representing the home and the secure feeling of rest, relaxation, and safety. While you don't necessarily feel unsafe, you feel as if you need to anchor yourself for a while to prove to yourself that there's more to life than go-go.

Advertisement

Because the Moon is waning, you get to wane yourself. You will find that December 16 provides ample means to take a break and stay there for a while. This is how you restore the balance; we all need to keep things balanced to recharge.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Right about now, you feel as if you've been burning the candle at both ends and now that you think of it ... it's tiring. Sure, you love to be the life of the party, and you aren't faking it either, but you do need a period of rest and the Waning Gibbous Cancer Moon brings that to you on a silver platter.

It makes sense that you'd probably be the one who attends all the end-of-year parties, and even if you're not going to all of them, you know that you're putting forth your best social face, and while you love being a part of it all, you're starting to feel the need to wind down.

December 16 brings you the perfect transit and opportunity to find a successful balance between work, play, and rest. Yes, playing can work for you, Leo and this Waning Gibbous Cancer Moon has you understanding that there's a line to be drawn, and you can draw it right now ... and relax.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Success means many things to you, Libra, and around this time of the year, you feel like your biggest success lies in the ability to get through the holidays in one piece. Good news: it will happen, and you've got the Waning Gibbous Cancer Moon to help you along with it all.

You feel as though you're being tugged in every direction, but so much of that is because you've put yourself out there; you allow yourself to be pulled by family members as well as friends, and while it's all a labor of love for you, it's still not ideal. You need some serious downtime.

Advertisement

You can carve some time out for yourself during this waning lunation, and that is the real success right there. That you can find the balance amidst all this chaos, well, that right there shows you that you can live a happy, healthy, well-balanced, and successful life.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.