4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On December 16, 2024

Can you believe it's this late in the year? Wow, we made it, and while we went through a lot this year, we have to believe in our hearts that it will only get better. Astrology brings us the transit of Moon trine Saturn on December 16, 2024, and four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe. While this energy keeps us in check, it also inspires us to find the good.

This is a good day for blessings to be dispersed by the universe, and it does seem that at least four zodiac signs will take this to heart. We are not here to suffer; we're here to feel love and to share love, and Saturn's energy reminds us that this is really what's most important.

Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn zodiac signs will take the cue from the universe and refuse the negativity in favor of being optimistic about the new year to come. It's our duty as human beings to honor the life we have. We are into it!

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on December 16, 2024:

1. Cancer

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Only you know just how hard you've fought to get here, which means you battled your mind's demons and faced the music of your life. Set aside the metaphors for a moment, and you're left with the idea that you, too, can be incredibly successful if you put your mind to it.

This is one of those days when you feel the universe is working with you; it's obvious. To add to the cosmic picture, you've got the transit of Moon trine Saturn to remind you of your strength. That good ol' Saturn energy works wonders for the person who craves success and happiness.

Saturn is in a favorable position, and it favors your zodiac signs so you feel blessed as if you simply cannot go wrong. That doesn't mean you should take too many chances, but life is full of risks, and you might feel daring enough to ... win.

2. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You know yourself all too well, and one of the things you see is that you tend to focus on the negative rather than the positive ... simply out of habit. You may not even see things as dark or negative, but that inner voice kicks in at the worst of times and has you feeling doubts that aren't necessarily justified.

What takes place during the transit of Moon trine Saturn for your zodiac sign, Virgo, is a renewed sense of relief and confidence. This transit works with the universal push for you to be happy. It wants nothing but your happiness, and to get you there, it needs you to start waking up to the truth.

And the truth is that life is good. Yes, it's harsh and hard sometimes, but that's a thing we all share. It certainly isn't worse for you than for anyone else, and in December, you're going to realize just how blessed and special you are, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

What you experience on December 16, during the transit, Moon trine Saturn, is an enormous sense of relief. Finally, that thing is over, and now that it's out of the way, you feel you can breathe freely again. Whatever you've been going through, consider it done. You are no longer attached to the weight of whatever held you hostage.

You might not be all that trusting at first, wondering when the next shoe will drop, but have no fear, Scorpio; what happens will happen for the sole purpose of setting you free. There are no hardships to look forward to. You have gotten the all-clear.

The extremely cool thing about you, Scorpio, is that it doesn't take you long to get used to this supergood feeling. Sure, you might not trust it at first, but the millisecond you catch on to the idea that Moon trine Saturn is here to liberate your mind ... you run with it. You are strong-willed and full of energy.

4. Capricorn

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Well, it's almost birthday season for you, so you can't help but feel like it's your day in the sun right now. You always get perky around this time of year, and on December 16, you've got the transit of Moon trine Saturn to help put you in an even better mood.

So, what you're working with today is ... very little, or rather, very little worry. Troubles are nowhere to be found; honestly, you feel blessed. Whenever you get this happy-go-lucky feeling, you tend to get in touch with gratitude. You're a gracious person, Capricorn. You always have been.

And December 16 lets you feel both thankful and lucky. Things are going your way. Saturn's harmonious energy always gives you a good turn; this day is no exception. You're on a roll and don't see that ending anytime soon. Enjoy the bliss of just being you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.