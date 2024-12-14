The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 15, 2024

Hey, hey, hey, we've got ourselves a Full Moon on December 15, and not only that ... it's in Gemini, woohoo! Astrology tells us that a Gemini Full Moon gives us the perfect conditions for picking up on messages made especially for us, generated by a loving universe.

Dreams come true for four zodiac signs, and they receive a specific message from the universe, too. Everything we've been holding on to is now up for manifestation. Our best thoughts are now on the runway for take-off. It's time to live out those fantasies and feel good about being strong, healthy, and full of love.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on December 15, 2024:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You've always had a special appreciation for the Full Moon, as you've always believed that dreams come true beneath this lunar sensation. You like to pray beneath the Moon or ask questions, and even if that seems silly to you, there's still that little spark of optimism in you that has you believing that the Moon is, indeed, listening.

This is part of your beauty and your charm, Aries; you're a true believer. That which is mystical and mysterious is always a lure for you, and it brings you happiness to know that you can always turn to this.

And during the Gemini Full Moon, you may find that you're on to something with all this positivity and hope. Nothing gets you down now, Aries, and you'll stick with what works for you. You'll receive the universal message: stick with it as it works.

2. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

In terms of specific messages sent to you from the cosmic heavens, what you'll pick up on during this gorgeous Gemini Full Moon is the idea that your world is so good right now, at this very minute, that you can hardly believe you're a part of it.

Are you blind to how things are going in the world right now? No way! You are aware of all the existing problems, but you are also coming to know that you have your little world and that no anger or upset can enter that private, precious space.

This is the gift of the Full Moon, as it illuminates your sense of wonder and awe. Your big lesson shows you that nobody can rob you of your bliss, Virgo. In your little world, everything is just fine, and you know you can always tap into that place of peace whenever you want.

3. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

What you see before you are hope and promise; there's a Full Moon in Gemini shining a light on all that is possible, and for the first time in a long while, you believe in it, Scorpio. You can't always fall into the trap that has you struggling through life, feeling pain and remorse. This is the time for you to rise above it all.

Full Moon energy is ripe energy. This pertains to you and your life because you are now ready to experience something you've always wanted to be a part of. This could range from topic to topic, but your goal is happiness.

It's that simple. You want at least one day to forget your troubles and be content with what you have. And that's quite easy because the Gemini Full Moon helps you to realize what's in your heart. You think, therefore, you are, Scorpio, and what you are is a loving, kindhearted person who only wishes to share the good vibes.

4. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You will wake up and immediately sense the presence of the Gemini Full Moon, and so much of it manifests as knowing exactly what you'll do. You've got big plans, and you know they will bring you great joy, so ... get to it, Sagittarius!

Full Moon energy always enlivens you and makes you feel mystical and focused. What you place your energy on during this Gemini lunation is bound to become a reality for you, and because you are also quite conscious of this, you focus intently on bringing goodness into your life.

And this goodness spills over into the lives of those you love. You are caring and generous during this Full Moon, and even though you ask for nothing in return, you'll find that all the love you give, it returns to you tenfold ... like magic. Sweet!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.