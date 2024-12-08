3 Zodiac Signs Overcome A Specific Obstacle From December 9 - 15, 2024

This week, three zodiac signs could overcome a challenging time since Venus opposes Mars on December 12th. This aspect causes friction between the genders as Mars rules men and Venus women.

Add to the mix that Mars is retrograde, making it even more conflict-prone. Sometimes, this can indicate an issue in terms of financial problems or issues in social life. It can also point to attraction based purely on the physical instead of any other type of connection.

Mercury also sextiles Venus On December 12th, which is normally pleasant and a great transit for love. While one transit cannot negate the other, this one can help.

On December 15, Mercury turns direct at 3:56 P.M. EST. This is its stationary direct phase that will last through December 19. It's great that Mercury is direct, but it’s not safe to jump back into the water yet because the station of Mercury is when things can change directions again. It is the most critical time of the retrograde next to the retrograde station in the beginning.

Three zodiac signs overcome a challenging week from December 9 - 15, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

This week, you will question your thinking and views about the world and people. It appears there is a conflict with someone who could be immediate family, a neighbor, or a co-worker. The conflict may be over money, directly or indirectly, or other possessions as a fence line.

Either way, this will crop up unexpectedly, and you will have to find a way to resolve it. Of course, you will be more inclined to resolve the issue quickly with a family member than a neighbor. Still, finding a resolution, regardless of who is involved, is advisable since it could escalate.

Sag, you generally believe that conflict will sometimes disappear if you avoid it, and you would much rather engage in stimulating conversation than conflict. When confronting an issue, you are often too blunt and can put your foot in your mouth.

That said, you are known for your honesty, and now is the time to use it and set boundaries if necessary. Your optimistic approach to life generally gets you far, and now is the time to make the most of your gift.

Being open and honest and explaining your perspective clearly while also listening to the other opinion is key. If you can use these tendencies, which come naturally, there is no doubt you can diffuse the situation quickly and get back to normal.

2. Gemini

Gemini, it looks like you have an issue with a loved one this week, and it appears to be related to your love life. Potentially, there is jealousy, which may come from someone else or it could be you. Typically, you are not predisposed to feeling jealous very often, but it is an inherent human emotion. If you do not have a partner, this could come from someone else who would show up in your day-to-day life.

This issue is tied to communication, or, more likely, miscommunication or something that wasn’t meant the way it was said. This week, we are at the end of the retrograde Mercury cycle, and things typically get worse before they get better, and Mercury affects our communication.

Dealing with someone’s jealousy is never easy, but you are known for your communication skills. First, you may feel like using humor to lighten the situation, but of course, this depends on the type of response you might expect. Trying to avoid the issue will, in all likelihood, make it worse.

You have a naturally playful nature and need freedom to communicate and interact with others, but this may be taken incorrectly.

If this is the case, you may need to explain that your need for social action and independence doesn’t mean a lack of commitment or interest in someone else. Your logical mind may struggle to understand or deal with this situation. Still, with your ability to communicate and get others to talk to you, you should be able to resolve the issue if the relationship is worth saving. If it’s not, you have your answer anyway.

3. Virgo

Virgo, it looks like you have an issue dealing with work this week, but it may be compounded by your subconscious, or in other words, getting in your way, which you rarely do. It seems this issue comes from someone else, and it’s not impossible some form of sexism is involved. This could be what causes you to go into your head and dig up some negative self-talk. If this isn’t the issue and it’s something else, it still looks like you take it personally.

This does not look like something you have done incorrectly, but you may be accused of this by someone who isn’t looking at things very clearly. It could also be they are just looking for an argument.

There is no doubt you can clear up whatever the misunderstanding about your work is, but you also need to clear your mind and not let this impact you negatively. When certain things happen, we can be triggered somehow and return to another incident or something deep inside our subconscious that affects our self-confidence.

You can deal with this by, first of all, embracing your strength and growth by acknowledging your accomplishments. None of us are perfect, but we often believe that we should be, and this can be overcome by putting progress before perfection. A few hours or a day of self-care can help, and you the next few days, you need to make your new mantra: constant progress instead of perfection.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.