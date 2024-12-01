5 Zodiac Signs Enter An Abundant New Era Starting On December 2, 2024

Five zodiac signs enter into an abundant new era starting on December 2, 2024. On Monday, Pisces, Taurus, Aries, Leo, and Virgo will have great horoscopes. But they are not the only astrological signs seeing incredible benefits due to the astrology of the day.

We have Jupiter Retrograde in Gemini reminding us that abundance in the cosmos does not always have to look a certain way. Instead, abundance can arrive unexpectedly as it lights up your life in the most beautiful ways possible. So don't close yourself off from such possibilities.

Venus in Capricorn adds a second layer to this message by revealing that fate and luck are in the palm of your hand but can also be drawn straight from the external world around you. So, while you nurture yourself and your confidence, you should also stay open to various possibilities.

Finally, Mars in Leo reminds us that when you need to work fast, don't go slow. And when you need to take your time and be more intricate about how you do things, don't do the opposite just because people are trying to rush you. Trust your instincts and the creative spark within you. That will lead you to gold.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 2, 2024

1. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Monday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Monday is influenced by Venus in Capricorn. It encourages you to pull out the soft side from within you in spaces where being soft may usually be frowned upon, for example, while engaging with people in your career or dealing with an anxious customer in your business. Your compassion will be the light that guides you and also the light you bring to others on this day.

Spend more time with your loved ones or pets too as this will feed your inner reserves of love and help you keep shining your light for days to come!

2. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Monday: Other Taurus

Best time of the day for Taurus: 3 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Monday encourages you not to allow anyone to tell you that you are incapable of something. Trust yourself and remain open; the cosmic currents will bring you exactly what you need to succeed. With Venus in Capricorn as your benefactor, you will not go wrong if you lean into this energy.

You are also encouraged to be more creative in your career on this day and allow yourself to think out of the box. This, too, will bring abundance to your doorstep in mysterious and unexpected ways.

3. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Monday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 11 - 3 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Monday has a mystical quality, thanks to Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius! It reminds you that great power does not always mean expressing yourself in a mighty way that puts fear and awe in the hearts of others. Instead, nurture power within you; it will be your greatest strength for weeks, months, and years. All this begins with tiny steps that you can take each day.

So, what will you do on Monday that aligns with this message? Journal about this and you will have the answers. For some of you, it can be as simple as drinking more water daily so you are hydrated and can work more effectively. Plus, your body can support you on your life path better this way.

4. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Monday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 4 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to think about distant relatives you may not have engaged with in a long time. Make time for them, whether housebound elders or family living in other countries.

Try to do at least one thing that brings you closer, whether through a phone conversation, video call, or even a chat about how everyone is doing. With Mars in Leo, this will nurture your soul and heart and bring you peace, joy, and inspiration even as you share love.

If you enjoy gardening, now's also a good time to manifest your wishes through green magic. You can plant a seed and help it grow to symbolize your wish.

5. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Monday: Other Virgos

Best time of the day for Virgo: 5 - 6 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Monday is governed by Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius. Since Mercury is your ruling planet, this energy will force you to step out of your comfort zone and challenge you to be more than what you believe yourself to be capable of.

So don't hold yourself back or second-guess yourself! You've got this! Those of you who are athletes will benefit a lot from this energy, too, especially if you are part of an active sports team.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.