5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On November 29, 2024

On November 29, 2024, five zodiac signs will have very, very good horoscopes. As we get closer and closer to the end of the year and the end of November, it's Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio whose astrology forecast reveals magnificent energy.

We have North Node in Aries, which allows courage and inner shine to lead you where you need to go, even if you face challenges. This will help you grow and become stronger within.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius reminds us to take things slow and maintain a steady pace. This will allow you to incubate your ideas to the fullest extent possible and help you find new ways to ground yourself.

Finally, with Venus in Capricorn, only your beliefs hold you back. So find a way to do at least one thing on this day that helps you break down the negative self-talk and allows you to embrace all the abundance around you, especially in places where you stand to thrive in your career and life goals.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on November 29, 2024:

1. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Friday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 3 p.m.

Pisces, seize the opportunities that come your way. Thanks to Venus in Capricorn, you have cosmic forces strongly backing your career and social networks. Build new habits and let go of the old routines that don't help you thrive. Be cautious about what you start during Mercury rx, but you can safely pick one idea first to develop it.

2. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Friday: Other Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 10 a.m./p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Friday is really beautiful! It encourages you to speak from your heart and live true to yourself. When you do so, you will discover the beauty of the cosmos in every single nook, cranny, and person you engage with. With Neptune retrograde, make time for creativity, even if it's a hobby that helps you unwind and be true to yourself. Unexpected blessings will come to you on this day.

3. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Friday: Leo

Best time of the day for Taurus: 3 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Friday is all about food! Anything in this category that brings you joy will also trigger something deep within you that pushes you farther on your life path. With Pluto in Aquarius continue to believe in yourself. Meditate and journal your insights to find answers to questions you need answered.

4. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Friday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Cancer: 2 - 3 p.m.

Cancer, Neptune retrograde in Pisces gives you the space to be true to yourself so you can choose how you wish to express that inner truth. Whether this is creatively or through your actions and decisions, everything will come together in the end to make you stronger on the inside and heighten your intuitive abilities. For some of you, this will also have a protective influence on your future.

Reflect on the past, especially what happened this year. This way, you can take the wisdom to the New Year and find ways to learn from the areas where you still need to grow.

5. Scorpio

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Friday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 11 a.m.

Scorpio, trust your abilities, and no one can hold you back. With Uranus retrograde in Taurus standing out as your leader and benefactor, you will rise when you realize that the cutting edge of growth and transformation is always uncomfortable. Still, you will always emerge stronger and more comfortable when you get to the other side.

If you feel called to, socialize more on Friday and make new friends wherever you can. New conversations will open your mind to new ideas and inspire you further on your life path!

