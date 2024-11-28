The 3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs On Friday, November 29

November 29, 2024, is a day of luck and love, and for three zodiac signs, we may not expect such a happy day, but boy, oh boy, are we going to be happy to receive it. Because the Moon aligns with Venus, we will see great displays of love and kindness.

Friday is also known in the commercial world as Black Friday, and whether we participate in the madness of this kind of purchasing spree or not, we know one thing — we already have what we want, and what we want is not a thing that can be bought.

The luckiest zodiac signs get to bask in the glow of the love in our lives, and we are so lucky to be who we are. With Thanksgiving just behind us, we're still in that familial warmth and love it in earnest. Now and then, it's good to kick back and love one's life. This is that day, zodiac signs.

Three luckiest zodiac signs on November 29, 2024:

1. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

You may have that feeling of "it's about time" simply because you can't believe how fortunate you are or how the timing of all the good things in your life seems to be coming forth now. It is about time, and Venus aligns with the Moon just in time to make it all happen.

You feel good, Leo and the kind of good comes from deep within you. You may look to the outside for external manifestations of the luck you feel, but the reality is that you've created this good luck and that the universe is merely supporting you.

With Venus on your side, Leo, you'll realize that life is fantastic and that even though you have your ups and downs, the reality is that you are super lucky. You'll see that luck plays out in ways that make you feel safe, secure, and unburdened.

2. Scorpio

Twemoji | Canva

All you have on this day is a good feeling and the knowledge that it's OK to love what you have and ask for no more. You'll be at peace for the first time in a long while. You aren't hungering for more. You are content.

And with the support of Venus, being content is the most exalted state to be in. You aren't suffering from FOMO. You couldn't care less what's going on online. You are happy to kick back with family and friends and chill the weekend out.

You figure that all the chaos will still be there when you decide to focus on it, so why bother wasting your time right now when all feels so peaceful and in its proper place? This is a day of luck and calm for you, Scorpio, and you will appreciate how easy it all goes on.

3. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

You could stand to use a horoscope like this one, and you'll feel quite lucky about how things play out during this time. With this Venus-Moon transit doing its best to make you feel at home and at ease with almost everything in your life, you'll consider yourself lucky; this is a luck-filled day for you, Pisces.

The whole week has shown you that luck is definitely on your side and that you can extend this good fortune throughout the coming weeks. You'll spend this day counting your blessings, which are plentiful and endearing.

There may not be much to do, but that's exactly what you need. Downtime puts you in touch with the reality of balance in your life. You are a very active, and by showing yourself that doing nothing is just as important, you get to experience the feeling of creating good luck at times.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.