5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On November 28, 2024

Deep passions and raw feelings will bring out the best in everyone on Thursday, November 28, 2024! But five zodiac signs will have the most powerful horoscopes out of them all.

With the Moon in Scorpio on Thursday, you are reminded that you have immense power within your soul. Whether this is a natural talent, something that makes you a prodigy, or even deep intuition to know which life path to take to find treasures and which ones are not for you, trust this inner force, and you will be golden.

Saturn in Pisces also reminds us that creativity and engaging with communities in positive but growth-oriented ways can sometimes lead to ruffled feathers. However, that's necessary if you are trying to bring new change that will create a better tomorrow.

So don't let this discourage you if the going gets tough or you face opposition. Saturn is a planet of power expressed through diligence and determination.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces adds another layer to this message by urging you to follow your inner call and let it lead you to your destination and goals despite outer appearances.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on November 28, 2024:

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Thursday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Thursday is tinged with nostalgia and all the beautiful things that the season of festivities can bring with it! But with Saturn in Pisces as your benefactor, you are reminded that you don't have to subjugate yourself and people-please anyone to find joy and love.

That's contradictory to the nature of love. So set healthy boundaries, and you will know the ones who truly honor you and will support you in life.

If you feel called to, try to do at least one thing on your to-do list as a gift to yourself. This will end the cycle of procrastination and also negative self-talk.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Cancer: 9 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to do right by yourself and all those you love while setting boundaries of the right kind. With Neptune retrograde in Pisces as your primary benefactor, this will help you differentiate between true affection and support and the opposite kind. This, in turn, will help you move to areas that help you grow and relationships that help you thrive and away from spaces that are not for you.

Now's also a good time to bring out your talents and let them help you shine. Whether this is the talent to cook a delicious pot pie or make silly caricatures to make people laugh, only the best experiences await you on this path.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Thursday is tinged with the energy of ruminations and reckonings. With North Node in Aries, you will thrive when facing challenges that help you grow and build confidence. Cosmic blessings, including new relationships and friends, are a balm to your soul.

If you feel called to do at least one thing on Thursday that blends what you enjoy doing with something that will help you transform on the inside, whether this is a hobby or communicating with someone in a heartfelt way. Even if it brings out your fears and calls on you to conquer them, the outcome will be phenomenal.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Thursday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Thursday is all about finding joy where you can and bringing joy and light where you go. With Saturn and Neptune retrograde in Pisces standing out as your benefactors, you are encouraged to be the leader that brings happiness and goodwill, especially when people seem depressed or struggling with anxiety about life and circumstances.

If you feel called to, spend time with children and not just adults on this day of festivities. Or do at least one thing that stirs nostalgia and brings out your inner child. This, too, shall lead you to your cosmic blessings.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Thursday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 10 a.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to look for the good even in situations where negativity may persist. This is your message from your astrological benefactor Jupiter retrograde in Gemini. It's how you will discover conversations that stir something deep within you and reveal important insights.

If you feel called to, now's also a good day to be creative and allow your inner child to come out and play. But set healthy boundaries while you do so since we have other astrological transits that may subtly try to lure you away from your blessings. Navigating this will feel like surfing a wave, with thrills and all included!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.