3 Zodiac Signs Confront (And Overcome) Big Relationship Challenges The Week Of December 2 - 8

The week of December 2 - 8, 2024, is intense for three zodiac signs who wish to confront and overcome their relationship problems. This week, there are a few transits in our astrology forecast that reveal what's happening and how to navigate these challenging horoscopes.

Mercury is retrograde until December 15, 2024, and Mars retrograde will start before the week is over.

You are currently within a period of observation in your romantic life where you are being discouraged from starting a new serious relationship — or ending one. This is due to Mercury retrograde that will be in effect until December 15, however, on Friday, December 6, Mars stations retrograde in Leo.

Advertisement

With Mercury and Mars now retrograde, you can’t see the full picture just yet.

Any impulsive decisions will likely have disastrous and long-term consequences in your relationship. By taking a step back and leaning into your feelings, not only will you better understand yourself, but you will also receive the clarity you desire in your romantic life.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Sagittarius Sun will square Saturn in Pisces, bringing about fear and trepidation in committing or trusting that you won’t later regret your decision.

While this energy can be used to make beneficial progress, with Mars and Mercury currently retrograde, you are being urged to reflect on your feelings rather than trying to make any momentous changes. Although the holiday season often represents one of the slowest periods for break-ups and separations, as Mercury in Sagittarius creates discontent with Saturn in Pisces on Friday, December 6, you may find yourself wanting to exit the phase of limbo you’ve been in and end your relationship.

Advertisement

But you would be advised to hold off making big decisions and instead try to honor your feelings, including the fear of heartbreak or regret that will be palpable in the days ahead. By doing so, you can work better with the energy of Venus aligning with Pluto in Aquarius.

Venus will intensify your feelings and increase themes around jealousy and unhealthy attachments in your relationship. Venus and Pluto can bring about transformation; however, with so much energy suggesting romantic frustration and fear, you may become overly controlling during this period, resulting in more challenges — and not less.

As difficult as it may feel to hold off making a decision, you need to allow yourself to sit with your feelings before understanding what to do with them, trusting that you have as much time as you need to make a decision you truly have confidence in.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs with relationship challenges the week of December 2 - 8, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You may be rethinking some of your past decisions, Sagittarius, and at this moment, that may benefit the challenges you’ve been experiencing in your romantic life. This was meant to be a year of growth in your relationship, whether that brought an engagement or a separation; it was all about you working on your internal barriers to commitment and learning how to choose the love you deserve — versus the one your childhood wounds were conditioned to accept.

It seems that not everything in your life has turned out how you had hoped, and you are feeling isolated now — if it seems hard to find a quiet moment to be with your thoughts. There is a purpose within this current struggle, but you must set aside your ego to receive it.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, December 4, the Sagittarius Sun will square off with Saturn in Pisces, creating a crisis point within yourself and your romantic life. You may begin to doubt your recent decision to end a relationship or your healing. In many ways, this crisis will center around your identity and the truths you subscribe to about yourself.

This means that if you tell yourself you’re never meant to marry, then that is the reality you will create — but it also means if that inner voice is still telling you that you aren’t worthy of love, then that is also the reality you will experience.

Ultimately, this comes down to you healing yourself and releasing some of the wounds from your childhood that have affected your choices in love. Nothing has been done yet that can’t be undone or changed, but you also need to not worry about the opinions of others or let your pride get in the way.

A change of mind is a positive step toward self-growth, but in this case, it also serves as a reminder that you are the only one who can change your romantic life for the better.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Practice patience during this phase of your romantic life, Cancer. Remember that just because something isn’t happening now doesn’t mean it never will. Patience represents that this romantic manifestation requires more time to come together.

Advertisement

You’ve been feeling lighter recently and have become hopeful about your life's state and your dreams for a future relationship. However, you may encounter a challenge in the days ahead that tests your ability to be patient and do what is necessary to establish a new connection or heal an existing one. Lean into that hope you are feeling because one challenging day should never prevent you from following your heart.

Mercury in Sagittarius will square off with Saturn in Pisces on Friday, December 6, creating an obstacle around new beginnings in your romantic life. While this will affect attracting a new relationship or dating more significantly, it could also show up as a block in creating a new chapter within an existing connection. This obstacle is less about your romantic life and more about you embodying all you’ve recently learned about yourself.

You will be presented with a choice to revert to older mannerisms by abandoning yourself for love or the possibility of it, but try to hold tight to what you’ve learned you deserve and don’t accept anything unless it’s everything you’ve ever wanted.

This test isn’t all black and white as it seems you will also be tasked with advocating for yourself for what you deserve and want, which was a recent lesson you’ve learned. Try to reflect on all that you’ve learned so that you can take any challenge the universe brings your way rather than shutting down your heart out of fear.

Advertisement

3. Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Love doesn’t have to be all or nothing, Leo, especially depending on your current stage in your relationship. While you pride yourself on following your heart, you are also extremely protective over this part of yourself, which means you may also be protecting it to your detriment.

Advertisement

You may be seeing your relationship or the state of your romantic life in a very black-and-white manner, coming from the place of trying to protect your heart. When you realize that you can keep yourself safe and feel secure and stable no matter the state of your relationship, you can also engage in the process of a relationship without rushing to a result.

On Saturday, December 7, Venus and Pluto will align in Aquarius, intensifying your feelings and likely leading to you becoming controlling in your relationship. This is all about fear and trying to protect yourself, but you have to step back and see that you may be asking for more than is healthy now.

While your partner should have clear intentions about dating or a relationship, it doesn’t mean that any ultimatums should be declared about going all in or ending the connection altogether.

Advertisement

Focus on yourself during this time by working to create a secure attachment and investigating ways to keep yourself safe while also letting this relationship play out. If not, this controlling nature may lead to the end of a relationship and later regret.

Also, be mindful of any jealous tendencies coming out, especially if you’re comparing your relationship to others or becoming resentful of your partner's friendships. While these feelings are trying to show you something, they reveal more about where you are with yourself than your relationship.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.