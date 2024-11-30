Luck Favors 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 2 - 8, 2024

Great things are in store for these five animal signs the first week of December.

Written on Nov 30, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Chinese zodiac signs luck week December 2 - 8 2024 Design: YourTango | Photo: Andrea Piacquadio Pexels, Canva Pro
Advertisement

The magic of luck will touch the lives of five Chinese zodiac signs this week, between December 2 - 8, 2024. The animal signs predicted to be super lucky are Dragon, Goat, Horse, Snake, and Pig. But first, here are the lucky messages for everyone.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Thunder over Mountain (#62), changing to Lake over Water (#47). It has a powerful message for us this week. It says that luck can bless us in the smallest of ways over years and decades. But eventually, all those small lucks will add up to something big. This is when you will notice a glow-up within you.

Advertisement

Yet, the thing with luck is that no one can hide such a glow. So don't be surprised if you draw energy vampires to you when this occurs. Protecting yourself and setting strong boundaries is the way to go then. Ponder on this subject this week. Some of you need to be more careful of who you share your victories with and invite to your celebrations. 

Luck favors five Chinese zodiac signs all week from December 2 - 8, 2024:

1. Dragon

dragon chinese zodiac signs luckiest week december 2-8, 2024 suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Dragon, you have already put in the work you must do to meet your luck halfway. Now leave the rest to the cosmic forces and just be open to this good energy so it can easily flow into your life. 

Some of you will benefit from doing a ritual with fruits and flowers to help you be more receptive to this, especially if you suffer from anxiety issues or have a history of second-guessing yourself

Journaling can help you pick up the signs and synchronicities of when your luck will dip into your life and how it will fruit and flower. The colors indigo and black will be lucky for you this week. 

RELATED: Study Reveals The Chinese Zodiac Sign Most Likely To Become Part Of The 1%

Advertisement

2. Goat

goat chinese zodiac signs luckiest week december 2-8, 2024 suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Goat, your luck this week is directly connected to your relationship with your family. If there are unhealed wounds or miscommunication, now's the time to solve that so you can remove the block and allow prosperity to flow into your life. This is not about ignoring red flags, though, or tolerating abusive situations. 

This is about acknowledging that squabbles and fights can happen in the best relationships, and there's always a way to heal things if you make an effort and the other side does, too. 

Advertisement

The luck flowing from this middle space will astonish all of you and reinstall your faith in the power of love. The color red will be lucky for you this week, especially if you hang red charms around your house or outside your front door.

RELATED: Top 3 Most Powerful Chinese Zodiac Signs

3. Horse

horse chinese zodiac signs luckiest week december 2-8, 2024 suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Horse, your luck this week is related to fertility, whether this is metaphorical or literal. So, if you and your partner have been trying hard to have a child, this is the sign you have been looking forward to. 

For others, this luck will help you grow your endeavors in ways that nobody could have ever anticipated, whether this is a side business, an art project, or even a social media career. 

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to engage with the energy of fertility through making offerings to deities and mythological figures that represent this energy. That, too, shall open the path for more luck to flow into your life. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

RELATED: Chinese Zodiac Signs That Are Mortal Enemies

Advertisement

4. Snake

snake chinese zodiac signs luckiest week december 2-8, 2024 suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Snake, your week's luck is deeply tied to your intelligence and strategizing ability. Don't second-guess yourself or discount the intuitive nudges that you pick up. Also, watch out for the signs and synchronicities around you. 

All this together will lead you to your luck and alert you when random lucky turns are about to bless your life. For some, this luck will help you win against competitors willing to play dirty. This will have a protective impact on you. The colors green and blue will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Best (And Worst) Chinese Zodiac Compatibility For All Signs

5. Pig

pig chinese zodiac signs luckiest week december 2-8, 2024 suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Pig, your luck this week is tied to the food you eat. Good food that makes you feel good inside will make your luck flow more easily. But if you eat food that makes you feel heavy or unable to move around, you will create a natural block to this luck. 

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success In November 2024
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' In 2024

This gives those of you whose diet consists of fruits and vegetables an edge over those who eat more meat. But this message is more related to the quality of the food and ingredients you consume and the energy of the person who cooks it. 

Once you take care of this, don't be surprised when luck flows into your life when you need it the most ... in both big and small ways. The colors green, blue, and yellow will be lucky for you this week. So will the symbolic and spiritual significance of the rainbow.

RELATED: The One Chinese Zodiac Sign Predestined For Success Between Now And February 2025

Advertisement
YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.