Luck Favors 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 2 - 8, 2024

The magic of luck will touch the lives of five Chinese zodiac signs this week, between December 2 - 8, 2024. The animal signs predicted to be super lucky are Dragon, Goat, Horse, Snake, and Pig. But first, here are the lucky messages for everyone.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Thunder over Mountain (#62), changing to Lake over Water (#47). It has a powerful message for us this week. It says that luck can bless us in the smallest of ways over years and decades. But eventually, all those small lucks will add up to something big. This is when you will notice a glow-up within you.

Yet, the thing with luck is that no one can hide such a glow. So don't be surprised if you draw energy vampires to you when this occurs. Protecting yourself and setting strong boundaries is the way to go then. Ponder on this subject this week. Some of you need to be more careful of who you share your victories with and invite to your celebrations.

Luck favors five Chinese zodiac signs all week from December 2 - 8, 2024:

1. Dragon

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Dragon, you have already put in the work you must do to meet your luck halfway. Now leave the rest to the cosmic forces and just be open to this good energy so it can easily flow into your life.

Some of you will benefit from doing a ritual with fruits and flowers to help you be more receptive to this, especially if you suffer from anxiety issues or have a history of second-guessing yourself.

Journaling can help you pick up the signs and synchronicities of when your luck will dip into your life and how it will fruit and flower. The colors indigo and black will be lucky for you this week.

2. Goat

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Goat, your luck this week is directly connected to your relationship with your family. If there are unhealed wounds or miscommunication, now's the time to solve that so you can remove the block and allow prosperity to flow into your life. This is not about ignoring red flags, though, or tolerating abusive situations.

This is about acknowledging that squabbles and fights can happen in the best relationships, and there's always a way to heal things if you make an effort and the other side does, too.

The luck flowing from this middle space will astonish all of you and reinstall your faith in the power of love. The color red will be lucky for you this week, especially if you hang red charms around your house or outside your front door.

3. Horse

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Horse, your luck this week is related to fertility, whether this is metaphorical or literal. So, if you and your partner have been trying hard to have a child, this is the sign you have been looking forward to.

For others, this luck will help you grow your endeavors in ways that nobody could have ever anticipated, whether this is a side business, an art project, or even a social media career.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to engage with the energy of fertility through making offerings to deities and mythological figures that represent this energy. That, too, shall open the path for more luck to flow into your life. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

4. Snake

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Snake, your week's luck is deeply tied to your intelligence and strategizing ability. Don't second-guess yourself or discount the intuitive nudges that you pick up. Also, watch out for the signs and synchronicities around you.

All this together will lead you to your luck and alert you when random lucky turns are about to bless your life. For some, this luck will help you win against competitors willing to play dirty. This will have a protective impact on you. The colors green and blue will be lucky for you this week.

5. Pig

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Pig, your luck this week is tied to the food you eat. Good food that makes you feel good inside will make your luck flow more easily. But if you eat food that makes you feel heavy or unable to move around, you will create a natural block to this luck.

This gives those of you whose diet consists of fruits and vegetables an edge over those who eat more meat. But this message is more related to the quality of the food and ingredients you consume and the energy of the person who cooks it.

Once you take care of this, don't be surprised when luck flows into your life when you need it the most ... in both big and small ways. The colors green, blue, and yellow will be lucky for you this week. So will the symbolic and spiritual significance of the rainbow.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.