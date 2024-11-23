5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck And Good Fortune From November 25 - December 1, 2024

Luck and good fortune shall shine bright for five specific Chinese zodiac signs and their horoscopes the week of November 25 - December 1, 2024.

This week, all zodiac signs will benefit from the I Ching hexagram of luck: Fire over Wind (#50). It reveals the nature of luck as something that truly nourishes the soul and brings it fulfillment, even if for a short duration and in a very small instance.

To enhance your luck this week, look back on your life and the year 2024. List all the instances where you felt truly nourished and supported by the cosmos.

Big or small, let that list stoke your inner fire and call gratitude and positivity to mind to create good fortune. That will enable you to recognize any luck impacting your life. Use this to tap into your manifestation powers to create luck in the area where you desire to see good fortune grow.

Just remember: you must meet luck halfway. So don't stop moving forward as you wait for luck. Luck will find you in divine timing and lift you when ready to catch it! Now, let's explore why this week is luckiest for Rat, Tiger, Rooster, Rabbit, and Ox zodiac signs.

Five Chinese zodiac signs attracting luck and good fortune from November 25 - December 1, 2024:

1. Rat

Rat, your friendships bring you luck and good fortune this week. Gravitate toward relationships that bring you joy, comfort, support, and growth, and you will be golden.

Your friends can put you in touch with new opportunities that directly or indirectly help you. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

2. Tiger

Tiger, your luck this week is truly golden! You are about the hit the jackpot in one way or another. This can mean increased cash flow, whether from liquidating investments, finding a new opportunity, making extra tips, or even making a big sale in your shop or business.

Gold will also play a big role in your life this week. For some, this can mean receiving gold as a lucky boon, maybe as a present from a family member or an elder.

If you feel called to, write your intentions for the future (from the perspective of growth and abundance) and place it in a red charm envelope. If you write on a golden piece of paper, this will benefit you even more. The color gold will be lucky for you, too.

3. Rooster

Rooster, your luck this week is that of a blank slate. You get to choose what you wish to do and how you wish to invite abundance into your life. The cosmic forces will honor your wishes and bring you exactly what you want.

Some of you will also benefit from strengthening your boundaries at this time so you can focus on channeling your luck where it needs to go. The colors red and green will be lucky for you this week, especially if you purchase holiday gifts for your loved ones now.

4. Rabbit

Rabbit, if you have a good relationship with your mother, your luck this week is tied to your relationship with her and the soft things that bring you joy, comfort, and peace.

So, if not, gentleness and soft things in life can help you to tap into self-love. Self-care will help you to generate positive energy, increasing your good fortune and luck

The rabbit motif will also be lucky for some of you since rabbits are soft and fluffy. If you feel called to, work with the color green this week to invite more luck into your life. Helpful things to try include gardening, placing flowers on your desk, or wearing more green in your day-to-day life.

5. Ox

Ox, your luck this week is truly beautiful! For most of you, this will emerge into your life from your romantic relationships. So prioritize this, and you will experience new adventures and new ideas.

Now's also a good time to update your wardrobe with clothes that help you feel seen and confident. Beauty means whatever it means to you, so don't bother about beauty standards and fashion definitions.

This will also attract luck to you in the form of a glow-up. The colors red and yellow will be lucky for you this week.

