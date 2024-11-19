5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On November 20, 2024

A big day is in store for five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Uranus retrograde in Taurus opposite Sun in Scorpio reminds us that the middle ground between innovation and tradition is a fine line to walk. After all, innovation can be both good and bad and so can tradition. But it's up to each new generation to determine what they wish to carry forward with them and what they wish to leave behind. This applies on a personal level, too, as you go through your own iterations.

Mars conjunct Moon in Leo adds a second layer to this message by reminding us that action without heart can lead people down dark paths, so it's important to follow your moral compass. With Scorpio season making way for Sagittarius season to begin on November 21, now's the perfect time to embrace your inner power and strength so you can carry it into the zodiac season of exploration, knowledge, and growth.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on November 20, 2024

1. Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Wednesday: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 a.m.

Taurus, your Wednesday horoscope encourages you to lean into your creativity and stay true to yourself. The ideas that emerge from within will be golden, so note them down somewhere so they can incubate and flower eventually. You will benefit from collaborating with others to refine your ideas and breathe new life into your endeavors.

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to engage with your loved ones and prioritize your relationship with them. That will help you create core memories and bring more positive energy into 2025.

2. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Wednesday: Other Cancers

Best time of the day for Cancer: 11 a.m.

Cancer, your Wednesday horoscope focuses heavily on your relationship with your family and children. This includes individuals under your care, for example, your students if you are a teacher, the people you help if you volunteer at community centers, or animals you may feed from time to time.

Whatever you prioritize in this aspect of life helps you tap into your power, find healing, and discover the endless blessings available to you. Now's a great time to work with rose quartz to bolster your self-esteem and invite more love, joy, and care into your daily life.

3. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Wednesday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 2 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Wednesday encourages you to be more studious and dig deep into your area of expertise. This will help you take everything to an even deeper level, where your blessings will be revealed. You will discover new opportunities and find inspiration along the way. Make sure to take note of when you feel inspired so you can tap into that energy whenever needed.

Now's a great time to focus on self-care, whether you treat yourself to a haircut or a manicure at the nail spa. You can even update your wardrobe so it better reflects your mood and the seasonal specialties!

4. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Wednesday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 3 p.m.

Pisces, the cosmic forces are supporting you every step of the way on Wednesday! You have the power to make things happen right now, so make sure you're focusing on exactly what you want because it's bound to come to fruition.

This is the perfect time to get in tune with yourself and ask yourself how you want your future to unfold. Since you have both Saturn and Neptune in your sign, this message will help you stay grounded within even as the outer-planetary energies try to stretch you beyond your comfort zone.

5. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Wednesday: Other Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 9 a.m./p.m.

Sagittarius, with your season fast approaching, you are encouraged to seek out conversations with those you might not regularly find yourself in contact with. You'll find wisdom along the way. If you feel called to, meditate for at least half an hour and journal your insights.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.