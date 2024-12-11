Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On December 12, 2024

Well, well, well, it certainly looks like someone's having a good day today. The sadness three zodiac signs have been feeling for quite some time comes to an end on Thursday as happiness peaks. Finally. Starting December 12, astrology gives us the gift of Venus opposite Mars, revealing how, after the storm, comes love and joy.

Mars energy is frisky in a way, and while we know that Thursday is leading to a much happier and less lonely place, we also know that the journey here has been challenging. We're OK with tough times taking us toward optimum joy, and as three zodiac signs can now say that the journey was worth it.

Happiness exists because we know what the opposite is — sadness. That's how things work in this dualistic world. Mars reminds us that things have been hard, but we have to give it up for Venus for showing us the way back home. Sadness ends on December 12, and we are grateful for every bit happiness to come

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on December 12, 2024:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You are at that happy place where you feel you've been humbled enough by experience and that all you want to do is trust in the universe and get it right, especially when it comes to love. Sure, you've seen a few bad relationships, but you are tired of basing everything you know on those rotten apples.

What you didn't see coming was the Venus opposite Mars effect, which leads you straight to happiness, and that happiness comes from your ability to let go of previous notions. You don't want to live that way, always going back over the bad stuff.

And so, enough is enough, and simply by saying it, you make it so. You've got that Venus opposite Mars energy on your side during this day, Taurus, and it's working the magic for you. You may not know where you're heading with all of this, but one thing is for sure: you are unshakeably happy. Oh yeah.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Being that it's the middle of December, you feel as if you, too, are starting to wind down, and right about this time of the year, you want to know where you stand regarding love and your romantic relationship. This love is a living thing that needs attention; that's what Venus opposite Mars allows you to recognize, making you feel very happy.

This is where you can take the thrills up a notch regarding your romance. And even if you're not in a relationship, you see that at least you feel hopeful and happy about love and the promise of it to come. All seems very promising on December 12.

You start to feel that what you have right now is good enough for you. This arouses great happiness in you; acceptance and peace make your day. You feel the joy of simply being alive, with hope for the future and love.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Venus opposite Mars brings into your life the idea that you are a pretty happy person right now. While that isn't your go-to stance on life, you might laugh at yourself simply because you can't believe how happy you are. It's your nature to be skeptical, yet you can't find anything wrong with this day.

December 12 brings sunshine, that's for sure, Libra, and you see that you aren't half as skeptical as you'd like. You don't feel the need to fulfill your quota of doubt, and as soon as you let go of that idea, you free yourself for optimum happiness.

And so it goes, Libra, you allow yourself the bliss of happiness without fighting it. That opposing Mars energy can be a real test for you, but Venus takes the cake, and that's all you need. Happiness rules, and love saves the day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.