Dreams Come True For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 9, 2024

Dreams finally come true for three zodiac signs on December 9, 2024. It's an amazing thought, the idea of a dream coming true, but we have seen this in our lives lately, haven't we? Our daily astrology gives us the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, which lets us know that this phenomenon could happen again for some of the zodiac signs.

What we can look forward to during Moon conjunct Neptune is the idea that the thoughts we think are actually the seeds that grow into the flower of manifestation. We think our lives into being; it's possible, and with the power of the Moon conjunct Neptune behind us, we can stand back and watch our dreams come true.

This isn't to be taken lightly, either. This is some serious stuff here, and the three zodiac signs who will experience this taking place will remember December 9 as a very special day. So keep those hopes up and know we can make it if we think so.

Three zodiac signs see their dreams come true on December 9, 2024:

1. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Right about now, you're in the mood to see some results, and what that really means to you is that you've put a lot of heart and soul into something, and while you aren't there for the glory, you wouldn't mind a little compensation for all you've done.

This isn't about money but simply being noticed and appreciated for all you've done. During Moon conjunct Neptune on December 9, this dream of yours will come true because even though you're not doing it for the 'kudos,' you'll see that you are very much kept in mind.

You are well-loved, and those in your life who know you well know that you would give it all to another person in need. All you want is to be recognized, just a tiny bit, for all you do, and this dream will come true for you during Moon conjunct Neptune because that's how Neptune works, Aries.

2. Gemini

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You don't ask for much in this life, just a little money, a little security, and if you could have some love in there, then all the better. On December 9, 2024, you'll see that love seems to seek you out, and when you open your eyes and take note of what's happening, you'll be dazed by the idea that this dream of yours is really coming true.

Because of Moon conjunct Neptune, you get out of your head and into reality, which is an important step for you, Gemini. You're a super imaginative person, and you've always had these visions of a great life for yourself. Moon conjunct Neptune allows you to take those visions and make them real.

And so, December 9 lets you know that the universe is supporting you and that what you ask for is not such a far stretch. You can have what you want and make your simple dream come true. Life is good, and you are happy during the Moon conjunct Neptune.

3. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

What makes you the happiest is the fact that nothing seems to bother you, and in a way, that's truly a dream come true. You know yourself very well, Virgo, and you know that you sometimes allow the tiniest of issues to get under your skin and irritate your day.

However, during Moon conjunct Neptune there's no such thing involved, and it's noticeable to you. The idea is that you can have a day that is free from stress and free from ruminating. This is an ideal state for you, and thanks to Neptune's calming powers, you can have a wonderful day.

While others wish for millions, you want one day of peace, quiet and relaxation, and on December 9, you get it. Lo and behold, the simplicity of it all makes your dream come true. You are grateful and happy, and all is well in your world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.