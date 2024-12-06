The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 7, 2024

The universe is trying to tell us something special; if we listen with our good ears, we will be in store for the deliverance of an excellent message. Astrologically, we've got Neptune direct on our side, and for four zodiac signs, we're looking at clarity and the belief in a positive and fruitful future.

Neptune direct means that all the fear and confusion is now on its way out. We've gone through the shock and the fear of change, and yet, everything still works, everything still functions properly, and hope remains strong in our lives.

Neptune direct reminds us that perception is everything, and for Gemini, Leo, Scorpio and Sagittarius zodiac signs, the perception is that all is well and that somehow ... everything is still beautiful. Nice!

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on December 7, 2024:

1. Gemini

When we have Neptune direct in our midst, we have a very thoughtful day, and for you, Gemini, this is something you are very used to. You're a deep thinker, and you usually don't stop until you've figured something out. You tend to obsess over an idea until it makes sense, and, fortunately, December 7 provides you with that kind of clarity in a special message.

Neptune direct shows you that everything eventually has a point and that you're not just spinning in circles. You are a very intense person, Gemini, and while your intensity tends to be quiet and internal, you're the one experiencing it. You aren't a show-off; you simply wait until the timing is right before you speak your mind.

The power of Neptune direct has you figuring out not only one important thing in your life but many things. December 7 brings you the realization you were hoping to receive and opens the doors to freedom of thought. You feel free and calm during Neptune direct.

2. Leo

Because you are so strong-minded, you often end up contradicting yourself. This is because you see from so many angles, and while that can bring about great confusion in your life, it's also the very thing that brings you clarity and proper decision-making.

The universe has brought you Neptune direct to help you decide what to do based on your discovery. You know now that you must pick and walk a path. No more shying away; you must move, and Neptune direct helps you make it.

When a planet goes direct, the entire solar system is affected by it, and we humans pick up on this universal pull. In your case, Leo, you'll feel confident again, ready to make your move and to do so with pride and conviction. Onwards, brave leader!

3. Scorpio

By December 7 rolls around, you'll want to change something in your life simply because you've come to know that the original way just isn't working for you. The fantastic part about this change is that it's supported by Neptune direct, which helps clear doubts about the transformation ahead.

You need this boost; once you get this power-packed jolt, you'll feel as if you can change and complete metamorphosis. You are on your way towards something great, Scorpio.

Neptune direct feels like something snaps in how you perceive the world. What felt harsh and imposing before now feels like an open door to freedom and creative potential. All of this spells happiness to you, and you, for the first time in a long while, believe it can happen.

4. Sagittarius

What occurs during Neptune direct in your Sagittarius world is nothing short of a miracle, and so much of this miraculous feeling is due to the idea that you see things. No one is out to get you. No one is your enemy, as social media would have you believe.

You have realized that we're all the same, even when we differ in opinion. We all want love, shelter, trust, and hope, and during Neptune direct, you feel this very strongly ... in your bones. This realization helps you to reunite with old friends and to put aside silly grudges.

Neptune direct acts as a mirror in this way, showing you that how you live and experience your life is up to you. Perception is everything, and if you see everyone in it as relatively the same in that we all share universal needs, then everything falls into place for you. This is a happy and liberating day for you, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.