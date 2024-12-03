4 Zodiac Signs Receive Much-Needed Blessings From The Universe On December 4, 2024

The Moon conjuncts Venus on December 4, 2024. With both the Moon and Venus in Capricorn on Wednesday, this practical energy provides some much-needed blessings from the universe for four zodiac signs.

This harmonious transit helps these four zodiac sings make sense of certain misunderstandings they've experienced. This is the beginning of a great healing for many, and so much of it has to do with letting go of the past and accepting that what we have right now... ain't so bad.

Advertisement

The blessings that come to us via the magical transit of Moon conjunct Venus are the ones that help us find closure, ultimate understanding, and peace within.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on December 4, 2024:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It isn't that bad, now, is it, Gemini? Come to think of it, your life is a whole lot better than you make it out to be at times. During Moon conjunct Venus, you come to realize that for all the complaining you do, things are pretty fabulous ... when it all boils down to it.

This day gives your mind a rest. Because you aren't as concerned with what the person next to you is doing, you find that things aren't as bad as you paint them to be. The loving touch of Moon conjunct Venus on December 4 allows you to see it this way.

You feel as though a blessing from above has come down to you because you just don't feel as hostile or on edge as you usually do. Life seems sweet to you on December 4 and gives you the impression that you can keep this feeling up for as long as you'd like.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You will not only feel blessed on December 4, but you will feel complete as Moon conjunct Venus brings a sense of closure. It's as if something you've been working on all year long gets the chance to see its final day, meaning you can finally take a break.

Moon conjunct Venus is the kind of astrological transit that brings healing energy in the form of self-love and contentment. You are a very driven person, Libra, and sometimes that leads to perfectionism. Whatever it is you've been laboring away at, you get to see it reach its peak on this day.

Advertisement

This is all positive and liberating for you, Libra. There is no sadness here whatsoever. Yes, you've finished what you need to complete, but there's no melancholy or loss involved. Moon conjunct Venus enables you to congratulate yourself on a job well done.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The one thing standing out for you on December 4 is the idea that you and a loved one or friend are going to tidy things up when it comes to a misunderstanding that was created between the two of you. You've got the reunion transit of Moon conjunct Venus to help you with this.

Due to stubbornness and pride, both parties have not come forth with either an apology or an explanation, and oddly enough, today you both seem to want closure and reunion. During Moon conjunct Venus, it's very easy to communicate and even easier to show love and respect — and love and respect are the name of the game today.

You'll walk away knowing that it didn't take much to get things back on track again. You feel good now, and you'll feel even better later on as if you've been blessed by the universe itself.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

As you approach the end of the year, you want to know that everything is in its proper place. You get like this, Capricorn, and on December 4, the need for order is important to you. You aren't asking too much, either; this is your life and you want to know where you stand.

You are fortunate, in so much as during the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, you get to sort many things out. The best part is that today, you'll discover that certain things in your life are much better off now than they were at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement

This pleases you, but it also inspires you. When friends make fun of you for being so organized and together you now know that there's nothing funny here; it works, and so you will continue doing things your way. What Moon conjunct Venus allows you to see is that it's OK to laugh at yourself. Life is a ball, after all.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.