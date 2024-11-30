Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On December 1, 2024

The very first day of the very last month of the year 2024. We are ready to heal. We are ready to take a step back so that we can let the healing energy wash away our pains and anxiety. We are ready to let the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Mercury do its work.

Three zodiac signs get to see major progress take place in our lives, and because of the transit, Moon conjunct Mercury, it happens fast, and it happens accurately. If we've got a lot to heal, then a lot gets healed. If we are stuck on only something small, Moon conjunct Mercury takes care of that, too.

Advertisement

What we know is that we see December as the time to get our act together for the coming year. We've suffered a lot this year, but here we are, still kicking it. Moon conjunct Mercury lets us reflect on our ability to heal and to employ that method right now. We're not taking this year with us; we're moving on with hope and what feels like...a clean soul.

Healing energy surrounds three zodiac signs on December 1, 2024:

1. Gemini

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've gathered your wits and your nerve, and on this first day of the new month, you'll do something brave. You know right now that you do not want to leave this year without saying a few important things to certain people.

Once you speak your mind, you'll be free, and you know that this freedom will bring you the healing energy you need. Fortunately, you've got a very familiar cosmic situation: Moon conjunct Mercury. This is your friend, Gemini, and you'll know what that means by the day's end.

This transit comes to you at the top of the month to inspire you to move on right now — no time for waiting. If you want to invoke the healing energy that surrounds you on December 1, then you have to acknowledge it is there, and Moon conjunct Mercury is here to help you express yourself and walk away ... feeling clean.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

An interesting feeling of calm is taking place in your life, and it might have already started, but by the time December 1 rolls around, you'll feel as if it's taken the form of healing. And wow, could you ever use that kind of positive, healing energy, Cancer? Yes, yes, and more yes.

You aren't into arguing or fighting to get your way, so much so that in the past, you sometimes just let people have their way to get past the arguing part. However, this has taken a toll on you, and that's why you are fortunate enough to feel the vibe of Moon conjunct Mercury today.

Advertisement

Moon conjunct Mercury shows you that your healing is your own, meaning it's not dependent on anything you do or do not do; it's meant to be. It's cosmic. The arguments and disagreements that take place are out of your control. What you can control is your perception of them, and with the Moon conjunct with Mercury, you see them all as irrelevant. Nothing spoils your joy, Cancer.

3. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You will be knocked over with good vibes today, and the funny part is that you kind of knew this was coming. You have wanted to rid yourself of the pain that follows you around for so long that you forgot that you're basically in charge of how that goes. And during Moon conjunct Mercury, you get it: this bad vibe is up to you.

And because it is up to you, you make the moves to end it. You crave the freedom of living life on your terms, and you've discovered that if you don't live this way, you are unhappy with your lot in life. That all changes with the healing energy that surrounds you today.

You have had enough of people's opinions, as they rarely sit well with your own, and so, to spare yourself aggravation, you simply claim your little slice of heaven on earth, and you live...according to your own rules. This brings on immense healing vibes and allows you to prepare for more joy to come in the future. You see, Libra ... you did it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.