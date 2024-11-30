The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 1, 2024

Holy moly, can you believe it's December already? Astrologically, we're looking at how Moon conjunct Mercury can both inspire action and deliver insight to four zodiac signs.

This is a very active transit, which implies that movement and energy are at the heart of this day's message. Four zodiac signs pick up on the supercharge that comes with this first day of the month, this last month of the year.

Moon conjunct Mercury has us planning for the future and settling scores from the past. This is a day of great momentum and lessons learned. Our message for the day is, "live life to the fullest, from here on in."

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on December 1, 2024

1. Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You are on top of the world during Moon conjunct Mercury on this first day of December and there is nothing in this world that can break your stride. You always see the first day of the month as a chance to get your game on, and you'll be doing so very successfully on Sunday.

You feel as though this year brought you so much, and for this, you are grateful ... but it's more than gratitude; it's inspired. Many things went well for you this year, Aries, and you want to show the universe that you've got a special message for it as well. You are a living example of strength and vision.

Moon conjunct Mercury puts you in the right frame of mind to continue with the good work you've started. All is well in your world and you plan on sharing the wealth. You are generous and giving, and all that you give comes back to you tenfold.

2. Gemini

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've been chosen to help someone at this time, as they are having a hard time, and you happen to be in a very healthy and happy phase in your life. You've got the strength to extend yourself and you jump at the chance of improving someone else's lot in life.

Because December 1 provides you with new strength and an entirely new month to bring it forward, you feel supercharged with positivity. The transit, Moon conjunct Mercury, takes that positivity and turns it into action. You are on the move now, Gemini.

This also gives you a chance to make up for the times when you feel you didn't come through for someone, even though all of it is meant to be. What's meant to be right now, however, is you, showing your true strength by delivering the message of love to someone else. This is how you speak for the universe, as its conduit.

3. Leo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've got a really good feeling about this day, and you plan on backing up that feeling with words and actions. During Moon conjunct Mercury, you feel the need to make things happen; you are no longer satisfied to just think about them. You want action and manifestation.

And you'll find that on December 1, 2024, you are in peak form, Leo. You not only feel good, but the words you speak are helpful to others in ways you aren't even aware of. Your friendly personality helps you get through to certain people, and they listen, much to your surprise.

The universe is trying to tell you that you're special. Use that special magic of yours for good! With Moon conjunct Mercury to back you, you'll find you aren't dawdling around, wondering what to do. You know exactly what to do, Leo. Now go — do it!

4. Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

From the minute you wake up, you're going to recognize that there's something special going on. Perhaps you just feel good physically, and that's saying a lot as you've been stressed these days ... much like many other people.

What you do feel, however, is respect for the universe and its ways, and it occurs to you that everything happens for a reason. So, if you're stressed, you search yourself for meaning and you see that it's really all OK in the long run. Whatever you're going through ... it's now over. The joy is about to return ... and you feel it, physically.

So much of this is made available to you because of the transit, Moon conjunct Mercury, which speeds things up, especially when it comes to understanding how things work. There is no confusion for you, Capricorn. You will take what you learn on this day, and you will not only make the best of it, but you will share what you receive with others. Generous as ever!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.