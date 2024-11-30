3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After Moon Square Saturn On December 1

We've got Moon square Saturn in our cosmic sky and astrologically, that spells 'wishes come true' for at least three zodiac signs on Sunday. Moon square Saturn shows us that there's only one way to go, and that is up.

Saturn reminds us that if we want our wishes to come true, we have to get rid of old baggage. This implies that we are carrying mental burdens that no longer suit us. In fact, they are depleting our precious life energy. We need to make a space in our lives for positivity and fluidity, and Moon square Saturn hits the spot where that is concerned.

Our wishes aren't gigantic, nor are they unrealistic. We are now working with the universe to create a space for the things we wish to come true. We are no longer standing in our way. Moon square Saturn shows us that we can flourish, if we put our minds to it. We can see those wishes all the way through to fruition.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true after the moon square Saturn on December 1, 2024

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

I's time to grow and move on, Taurus. You've known this for a while, and right about now, you're ready to put your money where your mouth is, so to speak. It's December 1, and the time is right to stand by your word and speak your truth.

What you've wanted is to be strong and to be able to come through with what you promise. Because you've got Moon square Saturn on your side, you'll be able to reflect over the past to check where you made mistakes. You learn super rapidly, and you can hold up your end of the bargain.

Essentially, all of this means that you are now ready to see your wishes come true. That's an interesting idea, too, as it would only seem natural to have a wish and want it to come true. But that's not what happens, is it, Taurus? You have to be ready for a wish to come true, and on December 1, 2024, you are more than ready. Go get it, Taurus!

2. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

While you've known some impulsive moves in your life, you've also learned that it is best to think things through before making them into realities. You are very good when it comes to making your wishes come true, but often ... in the past ... you've leaped into the danger zone, simply because you didn't think things through.

However, December 1 brings you the inspiring and thought-driven transit of Moon square Saturn, which has you weighing everything you do and think for value. You are not about to make any false moves today; you have one thing in mind — success.

And for the sake of success, you will take your time so that this particular wish of yours comes to fruition, without any chance of failure. You are very focused and concentrated during this time, and this is how you take a wish, and turn it into a brilliant and positive reality.

3. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

With Moon square Saturn as your main cosmic influence on December 1, you'll see that it's easy to believe. Oh yes. What you once didn't dare to see as a true possibility is now something you believe you can make manifest.

You are on your way towards making a very particular wish of yours come true. And so, why is it more possible than it was, say ... only yesterday? Because you believe now, Aquarius. Something clicked in your mind and that click took place the minute Moon squared with Saturn.

You are now in that headspace where you see that it's now or never; you either make your wish come true, or you hang back and hope for a miracle. Today, you realize that your fate is in your own hands. You make the move and you find great success. This success inspires more of the same. It's only the beginning, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.