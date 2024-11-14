5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes From November 18 - 24, Once Pluto Enters Aquarius

The energy is growing behind the scenes, even if everything seems shrouded up top. Watch out for that this week, between November 18 - 24, 2024. Of course, five zodiac signs have powerful weekly horoscopes under this influence — namely, Capricorn, Cancer, Taurus, Leo, and Sagittarius — though all are encouraged to lean into inner growth.

We begin the week with a major astrological transit on November 19 as Pluto enters Aquarius. This impacts the collective in more ways than one, but especially how we deal with technology and how technology impacts us. In Aquarius, Pluto encourages us to consider how we can use technology to lead to progress instead of hidden power plays.

We also move from Scorpio season to Sagittarius season on November 21, which means the energy in the middle of the week will be transitional. So don't be surprised if your emotions are a little bit up and down. Grounding yourself can help you stay mindful.

The week is also influenced by the Moon transiting from Cancer to Virgo. So try to focus on your loved ones and interactions with friends and acquaintances who bring something positive to your life or spark your creativity. Just be aware of perfectionist tendencies as they may try to get in the way under the Virgo Moon's energy!

Five zodiac signs with powerful weekly horoscopes for November 18 - 24, 2024

1. Capricorn

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn this week: Aries

Best day of the week for Capricorn: November 19

Capricorn, your horoscope this week is really good! The first half of the week brings you immense joy from unexpected sources, especially when you plan for future pleasures and fun times with your family and loved ones.

The second half of the week will be a more hectic period for you, but this will be because of opportunities that only come out of the blue. Seize them to the best of your abilities and you will be golden. If you feel called to, now's a great time to clean your home so you allow fresh energy to come into your living space.

2. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer this week: Other Cancers

Best day of the week for Cancer: November 21

Cancer, your horoscope this week points at a need for introspection and centering yourself. Set strong boundaries because you are about to embark on a grand journey or new adventure in life. This will only allow you to make the best of whatever comes your way!

The first half of the week will be more routine for you, but the second half is where you shine. So trust those internal nudges and you know exactly what to do when the cosmic forces bring you fresh opportunities and new inspiration.

3. Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Taurus: November 23

Taurus, your horoscope this week points to a need to recuperate and ground yourself within. All this internalized energy helps you heal from old wounds and let go of unnecessary baggage that may hold you back from your greatest potential and path.

The first half of the week is more significant for you in this regard, especially if you collaborate with people. You'll suddenly feel the need to do something solo to recenter yourself. The second half will be a more peaceful period for you and bring opportunities to relax and uplift your soul. Trust your internal nudges and you will be golden.

4. Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo this week: Other Leos

Best day of the week for Leo: November 24

Leo, this week you have the power to manifest whatever you desire as long as you focus hard and do not get distracted by what's not aligned with your soul.

The first half of the week may be a little bit challenging in this respect, especially where peer pressure is concerned. But if you trust yourself and set healthy boundaries, you will be fine. The second half of the week unfolds as per the decisions made in the first, so it's important to channel your blessings where you want them the most.

5. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: November 24

Sagittarius, your horoscope this week has a light-hearted feel to it. Those of you who are on vacation — physically or mentally! — right now will benefit the most from this energy. You may meet new people who bring new inspiration to your life. Others are encouraged to zip off on a new adventure or a weekend trip, whether solo or with their friends or loved ones.

The second half of the week will be more significant for you in this regard, so allow yourself to go with the flow because you have the cosmic forces backing you up!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.