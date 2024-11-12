What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 13, According To A Tarot Reader

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the Moon in Aries brings intense energy to each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope. We are ready to take charge and embrace change.

With the Sun still in Scorpio, great activities to try today include reconnecting with your family, reaching out to a person you haven;t talked to in awhile, or doing some research on your special interests online. If you prefer to focus on personal development, Wednesday is ideal for writing down your goals for the new year and creating a plan for reaching them.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each astrological sign on November 13, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Can you tell when someone (or yourself) is feeling insecure? Today pay attention to signs and symptoms of lack around you? Are you hearing negative self-talk from a friend? Do you feel like you need to do more than is required?

See that these emotions don't get the best of you — as a recipient or witness to another. Instead, aim to take this moment and use it to strengthen your confidence and heal the wounds that created this experience.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

What do you need to feel like your finances are fortified, strong and ready to handle problems that could come up in the future? Do you have a safety net? If not, consider selling items you never use and make a little cash.

Do you have services you can offer as a side gig? Can you increase your income-earning potential or cut down on a few expenses? Where there is a will, there is a way, Taurus. You'll find it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Retail therapy days are here. Black Friday is so close and you may have your list of things you'd like to buy growing by the day.

Today, though, be aware of how much you make, what you need to make the best of this holiday season, and start to plan out your future spending. Why go into 2025 in debt if you don't have to. Consider handmade items or gift giving through acts of service instead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Do you need some time for yourself? Strong and vibrant mental health is so important. Doing small things can make this day less stressful for you. Do you love to walk?

What about a stroll with a friend around a mall or boardwalk to window shop? Do you enjoy a good book or crime show? Consider diving into a subject thats stimulates your mind and whisks you away into a fantasy world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Did a hurt person hurt your heart? It's never easy to get over a heartbreaking experience or to overcome a challenge that affects your soul.

Today you may see the light shining at the end of the tunnel revealing that you can heal from heartache. Who knows, Scorpio? You may learn to love again and start a new beginning. This chapter will soon be behind you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Who is not using their power correctly? You may notice how other people don't seem to use their strength, position, authority or power to help others, and it bothers you. You may even want to call it out and address it so it can improve.

The misuse of power can be an ego problem, so should you decide to confront a person or situation, do so with wisdom in place and not from an emotional reaction.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

What are you supposed to do that you keep putting off to tomorrow? You may have a goal that you truly want to achieve but when morning comes it goes to the backburner for another day.

Today, address any lack of discipline that's undermining progress. Get an accountability partner if you need one. Hire a coach or create a promise to keep by writing it down and putting it on the mirror to read each day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

What is measured can improve. When you keep data in your head and not in a spreadsheet or app, it's tough to know if you're making progress.

Before you are too hard on yourself for lack of advancement, start measuring and gathering information. You may see small gains and learn how to create big jumps in progress easily when more information has been pulled together.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

How committed are you to getting a project done? It takes one decision to create the life you desire to live. If you have felt unhappy, write down the reasons why, then choose what outcome you hope to attain. When you make a commitment to take action, mountains in your life will move.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Anxious? Anxiety can be how your mind reveals the areas of your identity that are healing? Today when you feel uneasy about an area of life, ask yourself what's going on internally?

What is it that you fear could or would happen? How might you navigate life's unsteady waters with care and certainty? When you put a plan in place, feeling more in control can help to reduce fear of the unknown.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Are you a rule follower or rule changer? Today's tarot card indicates that it may be best to go with the flow rather than try and change everything that's in place in one swoop.

You may not see how intricate connections could create greater problems with too many changes made at the same time. Investigate. What homework can you do?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

A little recovery period is good for the soul after a lot of work and before starting something new. Can you treat yourself to a day of nothing? What might you find enjoyable to try without putting too much pressure on yourself to perform?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.