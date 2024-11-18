2 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Abundance & Luck Starting On November 19

On November 19, 2024, two zodiac signs will experience great abundance and luck after Pluto leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius. Pluto is known to be the ruler of the underworld. Pluto is ruthless and tends to govern things hidden below the surface.

For some zodiac signs, this day can impact desires or identity and create a desire to make much-needed change. For others, it’s all about acknowledging hard truths.

Advertisement

Pluto helps people to discover who they are, which may create a sense of freedom for individuals to explore themselves. For Leo and Capricorn, Tuesday will be a day of great abundance and some much-needed luck.

Advertisement

The two zodiac signs experiencing great abundance and luck on November 19, 2024:

1. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

According to Jordii Chevalier, special things will take place for Leo Sun, Moon and Rising sign. With Pluto entering into Aquarius, this fire sign should expect a drastic relationship change.

Chevalier said, “If you have a business, the public, clients, all of those connections fall into this house.” With Pluto being about transformation and power, individuals will be forced to look at their relationships and connections with people. If they do this, Leo should expect great transformation as they undergo a soul-searching journey.

Advertisement

Chevalier explained, “I find that friendships, partnerships, relationships, has been an area where I have a lot of room to grow.” Yet, this transformation will be slow as Leo changes within the next 20 years. But this isn’t the only sign undergoing drastic changes.

2. Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

In a separate video, Chevalier discusses how the zodiac sign Capricorn will be impacted. She continued, “So for you, my love, it will hit your second house. So, it will be activating your material possessions. It will be activating your self-worth and your money.”

Now, how can this impact you? It can change depending on the actions you take next. With Pluto, this Earth sign can make tons of money. However, some Capricorns must do their shadow work, change careers, and manage their finances well. So be extra careful about spending money and keep a budget to avoid overspending.

Instead, be smart with your savings and find ways to make your money work for you. Success is up to you and the decisions you choose to make.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.