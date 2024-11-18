2 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Abundance & Luck Starting On November 19

The astrological signs that will be transforming on November 19.

Written on Nov 18, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
zodiac signs abundance luck November 19 2024 Design: YourTango | Photos: sickmoose, pixelshot / Canva Pro
Advertisement

On November 19, 2024, two zodiac signs will experience great abundance and luck after Pluto leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius. Pluto is known to be the ruler of the underworld. Pluto is ruthless and tends to govern things hidden below the surface.

For some zodiac signs, this day can impact desires or identity and create a desire to make much-needed change. For others, it’s all about acknowledging hard truths

Advertisement

Pluto helps people to discover who they are, which may create a sense of freedom for individuals to explore themselves. For Leo and Capricorn, Tuesday will be a day of great abundance and some much-needed luck.

RELATED: The Life Lesson Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn From Now To November 24, When Pluto Opposes Mars

Advertisement

The two zodiac signs experiencing great abundance and luck on November 19, 2024:

1. Leo

leo zodiac signs experiencing abundance november 19, 2024 mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

According to Jordii Chevalier, special things will take place for Leo Sun, Moon and Rising sign. With Pluto entering into Aquarius, this fire sign should expect a drastic relationship change. 

Chevalier said, “If you have a business, the public, clients, all of those connections fall into this house.” With Pluto being about transformation and power, individuals will be forced to look at their relationships and connections with people. If they do this, Leo should expect great transformation as they undergo a soul-searching journey.

Advertisement

Chevalier explained, “I find that friendships, partnerships, relationships, has been an area where I have a lot of room to grow.” Yet, this transformation will be slow as Leo changes within the next 20 years. But this isn’t the only sign undergoing drastic changes.

RELATED: These Will Be The 3 Best Months In 2025, According To An Astrologer

2. Capricorn

capricorn zodiac signs experiencing abundance november 19, 2024 mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

In a separate video, Chevalier discusses how the zodiac sign Capricorn will be impacted. She continued, “So for you, my love, it will hit your second house. So, it will be activating your material possessions. It will be activating your self-worth and your money.”

Now, how can this impact you? It can change depending on the actions you take next. With Pluto, this Earth sign can make tons of money. However, some Capricorns must do their shadow work, change careers, and manage their finances well. So be extra careful about spending money and keep a budget to avoid overspending.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success In November 2024
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' In 2024

Instead, be smart with your savings and find ways to make your money work for you. Success is up to you and the decisions you choose to make.

Advertisement

RELATED: Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 19 — Pluto Enters Aquarius

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement