3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Significant Turn Of Fortune On November 22, 2024

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on November 22, 2024. This luscious Venus-Saturn alignment shows us that love is all we need. Imagine this vision: Venus, the beautiful golden pearl, and Saturn, that gorgeous, vast, and mysterious planet and its rock-studded ring, aligned together in the expanse ... a sight we can only see in our minds.

This kind of imagined vision is a good metaphor for what's happening. Three zodiac signs may experience a turn of fortune, and it all has to do with how we perceive something in our minds.

During the Venus-Saturn alignment of November 22, Aries, Libra and Capricorn will use the power of imagination to unlock the door to opportunity. While we don't necessarily think of this time of year as filled with opportunity, we still remember: if we can think it, it can become.

We need to trust that our dreams can manifest and that we are the ones who will be in charge of that fortunate good turn.

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on November 22, 2024:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You could do more to create the perfect situation for yourself where your love life is concerned. If you've got someone in mind, this could be the best day ever to surprise them with something special, a gift, or an idea that will excite them.

Because of the Venus-Saturn alignment, Friday brings you great good luck and happiness in love and romance. You'll take it upon yourself to be the one who makes things happen.

Romantically, this could end up being one of the better moves you make this year. Keep it positive and hopeful, and you'll have all the ammo you need to create something spectacular.

Venus' energy is very strong in your Aries world right now, which makes you feel both forgiving and welcoming. You want to be understood, and you want to show that you are just as understanding.

2. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You may not have expected this great turn of fortune, but hey, you're not complaining about it either. Things are starting to take off for you, Libra, and it makes sense, too. You haven't been lazy, and now that it's the end of the year, it only makes sense for you to see how far you've come and what it's brought you.

You'll see that the good fortune you receive is only the payback for all you've done this year. You've been dedicated and loyal. On November 22, luck turns around for you and shows you how special you are.

You may have made all of this happen, but it still feels good to see that you have that kind of power at hand. You are humble and gracious, but you are still forward-thinking and progressive. When you want something beautiful, you create it, as you will do on Friday.

3. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

It's all about the Law of Attraction for you, Capricorn. You're starting to see just how real it is. You have thought about something for a year now. It's a big dream for you, and you knew it would take a while for it to come true, and now here it is, just about on a silver platter.

During the Venus-Saturn alignment, you understand that love is the engine that gets things done in your world. You love what you do, so you don't see the payoff as anything other than a fair deal; you work, get paid — it's all good. And yet, November 22 surprises you, and it's much better than merely getting paid.

And so, you get to see that if you think it, it can become, and that's how you use the Law of Attraction to create even more wonderful results as time goes by. You believe in yourself to your core, and this powers that self-esteem machine; dreams come true, and good fortune is what it's all about for you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.