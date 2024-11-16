Karmic Relationship Cycles End For 5 Zodiac Signs Between Now And November 24

The week of November 18 brings two significant sextiles, the first occurring between the Scorpio Sun and Pluto in Aquarius on Thursday, November 21, and the second between Venus in Capricorn and Saturn in Pisces on Friday, November 22. This week, the universe is conspiring in your favor, helping five zodiac signs see the end of karmic relationship cycles.

With Pluto just shifting into Aquarius, that energy is magnified, as there is more rebellion associated with this transit. However, Saturn just recently turned direct and Venus in practical Capricorn, we're encouraged to take a realistic but hopeful look at our relationships and what we can do to improve them.

On Wednesday, November 20, the Leo Moon will oppose Pluto in Aquarius creating a need to break free from power struggles and honor your inner self. Follow your heart, but with the Moon in Leo amplifying tempers, try to refrain from making any hasty decisions this week.

Three zodiac signs end karmic relationship cycles the week of November 18 - 24, 2024

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

On Thursday, November 21, the Scorpio Sun will sextile Pluto in Aquarius, creating tension between yourself and your personal life. This especially applies to your home setting, those you live with, and family, but it also impacts your romantic life.

There is a particular issue you’ve been avoiding in your personal life that won’t be able to be ignored for much longer. The only question is if you’re finally going to see the truth or continue to hide from it. You have built your life up to this point based on what you think you need to do, yet it’s not at all what you truly crave. As much as you are the zodiac sign that represents transformation, you often find it challenging to let go. But the unknown is not something to fear — instead, it represents infinite possibilities.

With Pluto now in Aquarius, changes are inevitable and that freedom you have been seeking will be yours.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Venus in Capricorn will sextile Saturn in Pisces on Friday, November 22, creating a tense moment of karmic lessons associated with your relationship. Since Saturn has been moving through your house of relationships, you have had a greater opportunity to embrace these karmic lessons that have more to do with you than anyone you are with. Ultimately, taking time to reflect on what this relationship has taught you will allow you to move forward and attract love again.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Your head and your heart aren't always in agreement when it comes to relationships. While this energy is difficult to work with, it’s also important to realize that you can’t fool your heart, nor can you ignore the truth that logic is providing you with.

On Wednesday, November 20, the Leo Moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius, activating your desire for truth and transformation. Be honest about your feelings — with Venus sextile Sun's support, you'll feel clear-headed about your intentions and be able to express them just as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.