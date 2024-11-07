5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On November 8, 2024

Whether you have warm sunshine or rain clouds on November 8, 2024, horoscopes are so good now that everything will feel ethereal and blessed for five zodiac signs. Uranus retrograde in Taurus on Friday reminds us that great power comes with great responsibility, and sometimes, it's important to take a look back on what has occurred and fix things that might have gone wrong.



Uranus' relationship with the Moon in Aquarius reminds you to trust your gut regarding what's good and what's not. Some things progress us to the point of greatness, while other things take us away from it. Now's the time to create something beautiful.



Finally, the Sun in Scorpio urges us to seek information and knowledge beyond the surface level. You will surprise yourself with the insights you gain when you do this. Now, let's focus on Leo, Pisces, Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Cancer — the five zodiac signs with very very good horoscopes on Friday.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on November 8, 2024:

1. Leo

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 8 a.m.

Leo, your Friday horoscope has a slow and chill quality. You are encouraged to be more methodical and live from your heart. Your lifestyle and choices don't have to match someone else's; they only have to bring joy to you. Something very good will unfold and bring more light into your life.



You are also encouraged to be more encouraging towards others and friendly in social situations with new people. Spreading joy and positivity will have the same effect on your life. That includes giving out high fives when you feel it.

2. Pisces

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m./p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope for Friday urges you not to second-guess your inner abilities and gifts. Something is changing behind the scenes for you, and you'll benefit from learning about this mysterious aspect of yourself. Your blessings will unfold, and deep insights will find you when you do.



You are also encouraged to take your creativity out for a run and test the waters regarding new styles and techniques. Maybe mash it up with something new that you learned recently. You can also collaborate with others to gain new insights and inspiration.

3. Aquarius

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Pisces

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 2 p.m.

Aquarius, your horoscope on Friday has a stillness that urges you to be more meditative and mindful. If you can do this, you will discover things you have missed in your environment and surroundings. Some of you will also notice signs and synchronicities that you overlooked. Your cosmic blessings are on this path.



You are also being offered a blank slate on this day to do as you please regarding your life, joy, and inner power. Whether you engage with your hobbies, cuddle with your significant other, or just stroll through the neighborhood and enjoy the decorations people have begun to put up for the holidays, you will have something good come to you.

4. Sagittarius

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Other Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 3 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Friday has a playful quality, almost like the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. If you feel called to, allow your eccentric side to come out and play. You will be blessed with intriguing adventures and extraordinary insights! Meditation is also indicated here to bring out inspiration from deep within you.



You are also encouraged to think more deeply about the meaning behind your name. Names have power and can have a beneficial impact on one's psyche. However, how one person feels about a particular name will vary from how another feels about it. So, focus on the intuitive nudges within you to help you tap into the power of your name.

5. Cancer

KT Paper Designs, Olha ZS and Tais Bernabé / Canva

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 9 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to be sweet and loving but not without boundaries. The middle ground is where you will shine. Now's a great time to engage with your loved ones and spend a night out together.



You are also encouraged to consider the meaning attached to your name if it has cultural significance. You are currently in a cosmic period where leaning into the power of your name will bring you untold blessings and deep fulfillment.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.