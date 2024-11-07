What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 8, 2024, Per A Tarot Reader

What does your zodiac sign need to know about Wednesday, November 8, 2024? Today's Moon will spend the day in the Aquarius sign, which represents sudden change and growth.

Change is a pathway to wisdom. Wisdom often comes from making mistakes or doing unfamiliar and tough things to learn. Today's collective tarot, the Star, and the Aquarius Moon encourage us to share our wisdom with others. Let's see what else the day may bring.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on November 8, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

How do you approach relationship issues, Aries? You may go through various emotions today, ranging from grief to anger. Fear can be at the root of your concerns.

Do you wonder if you'll be able to work through things? Are you concerned that problems could lead to a breakup? Before jumping to conclusions, get to know your feelings better and start from there.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

When you have a big dream, people may tell you that your expectations are unrealistic and perhaps impossible to reach.

Today, let your vision for the future fuel what you think life can be. Rather than give way to negative energy, connect to the universe as your source of hope and light.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Smile, Gemini. This tarot card indicates that your conflicts are coming to an end. The Five of Wands, reversed, is a great sign of hardships finally running their course.

Did you wonder if you were on the right path? Have there been many moments of doubt? Watch how the day goes for confirmation that your choices were very good.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Are you ready to hire help or delegate tasks to a friend, family member or coworker? Letting go of something you've always done can feel like quitting or giving up.

If you have too much to do, sharing the workload can bring joy to someone whose responsibilities expand and to you whose time gets freed up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Are you experiencing work-related changes? Perhaps you've decided to create your own business or reduce your work hours.

Financial instability can feel hard to manage, especially if it is unexpected and sudden. You may want to talk to a financial planner to help you navigate your situation and help create a plan to get you through until things improve.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Relationships can heal and overcome some difficult times, even to the extent of cheating or emotional infidelity. You might not want to consider forgiving someone who has hurt you. Still, this tarot card indicates that the potential to move beyond a heartache caused by a breach of trust is possible.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Do you feel lonely lately? This tarot card reveals that a season of self-love is open for you to explore. You may feel that you know who you are and are comfortable in your life. However, is there room for growth?

What hobbies have you neglected? What goals have you not accomplished earlier this year that you can start now?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

It's time to get back into a vibrant social life. Maybe you like to stay home and avoid going out too late. But, a little bit of fun with friends could be a great way to change things up.

Consider joining a group to go dancing or see a late-night film. Do a burger crawl or check out an evening street event in your city.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Have you completely written off conventional marriage? This tarot card indicates a change of mind — or, at the very least — an idea that you may want to change your mind.

Ponder your feelings about marriage today. Do you want the old-fashioned dream of walking down an aisle or prefer something less traditional? Know your preferences so you can aim for what you desire.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Doubt, worry and concern are all heavy emotions when you experience them. It's natural to experience certain emotions, but it may be time to change your mindset when they fester.

Today, ask yourself if you need to know all the answers to your problems. Are there some you can let go and let the universe handle instead?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Believe in yourself. You may be surprised at how easily you can start a new career, hobby or project. Your skills may be raw today, but with practice, study and intentional action, you could build yourself up to an expert level soon.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Is it time for change? The Six of Swords tarot card indicates that life is about to turn in a new direction. You might resist it at first.

You may think that the changes you're being asked to make are not a good idea. Your mind may try to stop you from stepping outside your comfort zone. Would a little challenge be good for you?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.