2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On November 5, 2024

November 5, 2024 brings two zodiac signs incredible luck and abundance, thanks to the Taurid unique meteor shower. Though it’s only a minor shower with a few meteors per hour, the Taurids offer a great cosmic reminder that abundance isn’t always about volume — it’s about the quality of what shines through. For those patient enough to wait, they will see the subtle yet powerful gifts the universe has in store the next day.

With the Moon in Sagittarius, we can expect unexpected shifts and urges to adapt in areas where we may feel a little less than luxurious — especially if we've been craving freedom or a new approach. It's time to explore our inner shadows and reclaim hidden aspects of our power. Tuesday calls for self-reflection, as the cosmos push us to align our deepest desires with our immediate needs.

In the afternoon, the Moon also teams up with Mars, Pluto, Uranus, and Saturn, giving us a boost in intensity and assertiveness, with just a sprinkle of discipline. Take decisive action and focus on long-term goal setting while embracing creative solutions.

Uranus is injecting the day with innovation and unconventional ideas, perfect for brainstorming and breaking out of old routines. So, prepare to embrace the unexpected and let the beautiful, bountiful cosmic lineup lead you to new possibilities.

Two zodiac signs experience abundance and luck on November 5, 2024:

1. Leo

Leo, with Mars now officially in your sign, you’re stepping into your power with that fabulous Leo flair, and the spotlight is yours for the taking. Whether it’s a groundbreaking idea at work or captivating others at social gatherings, you're eager to make a dazzling entrance — and honestly, who can ignore a Leo on a mission?

And let’s not forget about love: it’s heating up for you. If romance is in the air, expect some forward movement. Just remember, even the strongest among us need to pause and recharge before their next achievement.

Your confidence radiates like never before, but consider toning it down from king of the jungle to something a touch more refined. With Mars by your side, you’re igniting that inner fire, so wield it wisely to avoid unintentionally singeing those in your orbit.

And let's talk adventure: You might feel like you're experiencing a small case of restlessness, and are feeling ready to embrace all that life has to offer, reminding everyone that Leo’s journey is anything but ordinary.

With the Sun and Jupiter working hard together to help you expand your efforts, now is the perfect moment to manifest your wildest dreams. Whether you're inspired to pack your bags for an exotic getaway, back to school, or just connect with people who are as extra as you are.

Anything less than fabulous won’t cut it, because for a Leo, it’s all or nothing. After a little bit of soul-searching, at home, you'll be feeling refreshed and ready to claim your throne. This is your time to “nest,” Leo style, turning your home into a personal palace where you can recharge and let out a few roars in private.

So get ready to reconnect and strengthen your relationship with your roots, because even lions need a solid base to leap from. Fill that inner well, and you’ll be unstoppable, reminding everyone that a Leo always knows where they belong — and that’s right at the top.

2. Aquarius

Aquarians, get ready to shine brighter than a disco ball at a '70s dance party. With the Sun now hangin' out in Scorpio, just before the year wraps up — and your birthday is then right around the corner — you’re diving into a month filled with social butterflies, brilliant ideas, and big opportunities.

Right now you're probably feeling as lighthearted as a kid in a candy store, and your charm is attracting attention like bees to honey. This isn't just any old cycle — it's upcycled, reworked, and refurbished. Your energy is soaring higher than a kite in a windstorm, and you're captivating everyone in your orbit.

But make sure your antennas are set on straight — and aren't flimsy around — because your foundations may feel like they're in a tornado right now. Home life, daily routines — things are swirling with unexpected twists.

Some really important decisions are flying towards you at comet speed. But don't worry Aquarius, you know best that teamwork makes the dream work. You'll find it easier to lean on your partner in crime, confidante, or that one friend who’s always got your back. So let your empathy for the collective and your genius mind lead you towards abundance today.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.