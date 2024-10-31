5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On November 1, 2024

On Friday, November 1, 2024, five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes. We are officially in the second-to-last month of the year! What intentions are you setting on Friday? Stride out with confidence, and the world shall be yours.

Of course, Virgo, Cancer, Pisces, Capricorn, and Aquarius, but the rest are urged to be true to themselves and find the hidden light within them to shine.

Since we have a New Moon in Scorpio on November 1, the day's horoscope is about starting something new, crafting a new timeline, and learning from unconventional sources. Occult knowledge will be heightened over here.



Mars in the last degrees of Cancer adds a second layer to this horoscope by reminding us that how we approach life and do things can sometimes change from season to season as we grow, learn, and try new things. It doesn't make you flighty but a surfer of seasonal waves.



Finally, with the Sun in Scorpio also highlighted as a beneficial force, you are encouraged to let your inner light shine no matter who thinks you should hide it. Evil wins in the dark when good doesn't do anything about it.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on November 1, 2024:

1. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Friday: Virgos

Best time of the day for Virgo: 8 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope for Friday is good. You step outside of your comfort zone and socialize to the max. This horoscope brings new energy into your life. If that means hitting a club and dancing your heart out or going on an impromptu adventure with your friends, then go for it.

Those of you who are more introverted can modulate this to a lesser degree by inviting people to your home and having fun at an impromptu house party. You can also sing and dance with your romantic partner if you have never done so before. You may be anxious initially, but only good things await on this path.

2. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Friday: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 2 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope for Friday has a patient and observant quality. Your intuition will guide you where you need to go. Plus, reveal the red flags that are surrounding you.

For some of you, there's a struggle between utopia and dystopia in the cosmic scheme of things. You may acutely sense it because of your water sign abilities. Trust this inner knowledge and act accordingly so the balance is more towards utopia than dystopia.

3. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Friday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope for Friday is so good, beautiful and raw. Your inner psychic powers and hidden talents will surface under this light. It will be surprising, too, especially since we begin a new cycle with the New Moon in Scorpio.

If you sense any red flags in your surroundings, you are urged not to take this lightly. Now's the time to trust that inner knowing and protect your energy, whether from energy vampires or people who outright don't wish you to succeed.

4. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Friday: Leo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 8 - 10 a.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope for Friday is sweet, but it also has a central wisdom attached to it. Anything good that happens on this day will teach you something vital about life and living on earth. If you feel called to, journal about this to maximize your blessings.

You are also encouraged to be more extroverted than usual and be more friendly, even if it forces you out of your comfort zone. For some of you, your blessings will come to you through unexpected sources when you do so.

5. Aquarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius on Friday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 12 p.m.

Aquarius, your horoscope for Friday is a little strange but also golden, almost like a carnival where strange things happen on stage but leave you feeling wide with wonder and joy. So be open to some of the strange occurrences that happen on this day, especially under the light of the New Moon in Scorpio; things will be good. So you will not have anything to complain about at the end.

Just be a little more aware of the people you engage with romantically on Friday. You may meet some very charming people who lead to feelings that cannot be fulfilled.

