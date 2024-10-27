5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 28, 2024

On Monday, October 28, 2024, five zodiac signs will experience great horoscopes here. With the Sun in Scorpio standing out as the cosmic benefactor on Monday, we are reminded that sometimes the path to glory, greatness, and inner truth is not as straightforward as we may want it to be. Sometimes, it may be convoluted and require a lot of patience to navigate and change. Ground yourself on Monday to help you do this.

Venus in Sagittarius adds another layer to this message by reminding us that sometimes it's important to know what you want even before you start because being too open-minded can lead you where you may not want to go. So, set strong intentions so they can guide the path forward.

Finally, Mercury in Scorpio urges us to be honest with ourselves and identify the red flags in our surroundings and within ourselves. True growth happens in both arenas when we can do this. Journaling your thoughts and feelings can help you with this. Now, let's focus on the Cancer, Capricorn, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Aries zodiac signs.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 28, 2024:

1. Cancer

Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Monday: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 2 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope for Monday, points at a simple conjunction of energies to draw out your inner talents to the surface while removing fears of being judged. Trust this wind beneath your wings. It's the cosmic forces coming through to support you.

If you feel called to, now's also the time to work on your inner self and heal old wounds from your past. Crying your heart out is indicated here as a way to purge the poison from inside. By removing any blocks on the way, you will make it easier for your cosmic blessings to come to you.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Monday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 9 a.m./p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope for Monday is beautiful and bold, but you are urged not to get swayed by outside opinion on this day. Trust yourself and your inner counsel; you will have all the right answers and move in exactly how you should.

You are also encouraged to dress well on this day and stride forward confidently from the get-go! Don't worry about whether your style will be acceptable to everyone. It never will be, but that is the point. Trust what feels good to you and lean hard into that extraordinary freedom!

3. Pisces

Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Monday: Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 p.m.

Pisces, your zodiac energy on Monday may confuse you internally. Yet, you are on the best horoscopes list because this confusion will eventually bring out the right answers from within your psyche.

It's almost as if there's a battle between the conditioned beliefs within you and the truth trying to come outside under the influence of Scorpio season. Let this play out until everything becomes clear.

If you feel called to, now's a great time to incorporate a meditative practice into your daily life. Stay grounded while remaining true to yourself!

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Monday: Other Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 8 a.m./p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope for Monday points at something inside of you that needs to grow and shine but is almost like a sapling that's not yet ready to stand tall. So nurture this part of you through self-care rituals and go into introvert mode if needed. Your cosmic blessings will find you on this path.

If you feel called to, dress in a manner that speaks to your soul on this day. The message for Leo may be relevant for you, too, in this situation, so read Leo's horoscope as well.

5. Aries

Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Monday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 11 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope for Monday is like a flower about to bloom and burst into glory! But it's not there yet. It's only growing and burgeoning, so don't take what happens on Monday lightly. Your actions and decisions will determine whether the bud blooms or freezes. Apply this metaphorical message to the area of life where this applies. That's where your cosmic blessings will find you.

For most of you, your creative side is being highlighted here. So, this may be the area mentioned in the above message. But you are also encouraged to be more creative on this day regardless, just to feel free and blessed from within!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.