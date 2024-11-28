Heartache Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 29, 2024

One of the first things that comes up for many of us on November 29, 2024, is that we're tired of feeling heartbroken, and because this day's astrology gives us the Moon opposite Uranus, we are just about ready to do something about it.

Three zodiac signs are at the point where our heartache doesn't seem as authentic as it once did. Could it be that we're getting over it? We dedicated so much time and effort to the cause that when we feel it dissipating, we wonder what's happening.

That's the Moon opposite Uranus effect, and what's happening here is that the heartache we once felt is no longer an immediate part of our lives. We now feel as though we're crossing the threshold into a new way of being, and we're ready to break free from the heartache that has held us captive for far too long. Yay!

Heartache ends for three zodiac signs on November 29, 2024:

1. Aries

The funny thing about your reaction regarding how you perceive an old romantic relationship is that you don't care as much as you once did. It's November 29, and this day is an after-the-fact day, as Thanksgiving took all it could out of you emotionally, and now, you're feeling empty.

But! It's the good kind of empty, and you will appreciate it, in so much as, during Moon opposite Uranus, you'll see that it's good to feel light and free from the heartache that you started to think would never go away.

Moon opposite Uranus shows you that you don't have to lug this pain around with you forever, even though you thought that was what your fate had in store for you. Nope, it looks like you're getting a break, Aries, and you are quite happy with how good you feel.

2. Capricorn

Moon opposite Uranus influences how you feel about what you've held on to and allows you to distance yourself from heartbreak and pain. While you know this isn't rare and that we all, at one point or another, take on the weight of heartache, you will also feel as though this is Day One of your freedom from it all.

And so, this shows you that there is hope, enough to give you such peace of mind. You weren't even expecting this to happen. You figured you'd carry this secret heartache around with you forever and that, over time, it would fade into the background, but ... it does more than fade: it disappears completely.

It is because the Moon opposite Uranus tends to stir you up to the point where you recognize exactly what all this dwelling in the past provides you with nothing. You let it go after realizing you're getting nothing in return for your heartache. It's a brave move, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

Every time you tell yourself that you must finally break free from your heartache and let it go, something makes you feel as if you've got nothing to hold on to, if not your heartache.

As much as this doesn't make sense, it clicks with you during Moon opposite Uranus that you are serving yourself an unfair sentence by believing that you have nothing if you don't have your heartache to identify with. Of course, you have a world of love and happiness, Aquarius...it's time to go after it.

This November 29 is set aside for you to make the bold move of letting go of the pain once and for all. Now, you are ready. Now, you've got the transit of Moon opposite Uranus to help move you along so that you can trust that life is good and that if you can release that heartache, life will be even better. Be brave, Aquarius you can do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.