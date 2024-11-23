4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On November 24, 2024

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on November 24, 2024. We've got Moon square Mercury leading up to our astrological forecast, and our horoscopes are filled with courage.

And, if you're an Aries, Leo, Libra or Aquarius zodiac sign, you will receive a sign the universe is about to dish out; then be prepared because Sunday will be eye-opening, to say the least.

The universe reminds us that we have some control here. Not a ton of it, but some and some are all we need to make things happen. We feel like magicians now, and these four zodiac signs here will know exactly what that means.

We can create something from nothing by merely using the power of our will, and because we are also keen on taking responsibility, we do our best to do the right thing.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on November 24, 2024:

1. Aries

You've been feeling like something is missing lately, and while that doesn't make you feel hopeless, you are definitely on a mission to figure out what exactly is missing from your life right now. Sunday's horoscope presents you with Moon square Mercury; through this transit, you will discover what you need to know from the universe.

Looking around, you'll see certain signs and hints that put you in the right place to see and act on the truth. What's been missing is the joy, and Moon square Mercury means to bring it back into your life.

This is the time of year when you all want to feel at peace and in a good place with everyone you know. What you may find taking place on Sunday is that you reach out to those in your life whom you care a great deal about and make sure they are happy. This brings you joy in return.

2. Leo

Through the transit of Moon square Mercury, the universe speaks to you, Leo, and the hint you'll get is a sign that tells you to calm down, take it easy, and let things go according to nature's way. Moon square Mercury introduces the idea of communication, but it's soft and nonoppressive.

What this means to you, Leo, is that if you want to reach out and share something — an idea — with someone special to you, you needn't fear the consequences. This is a great season for you to speak up and say the right thing. You could potentially make someone very happy on this day, Leo.

By taking advantage of the communicative powers that come with your horoscope, you get to see that sometimes, all it takes is a good, solid, face-to-face conversation, and much is understood once completed. Therefore, all things look promising and hopeful.

3. Libra

If there's a sign coming your way, care of the universe, it comes to you via the transit of Moon square Mercury, instantly implying speech and thoughtfulness. This is your sign to speak up, Libra, and it just so happens that you have a lot on your mind.

Once you purge yourself of all that sits way too heavily upon your mind, you will feel like you are back to being your true self. So, in a way, Sunday comes with the promise of liberation. You divest yourself of the burden of thoughts that need expression, and therefore, you become a freer, happier person.

Moon square Mercury reminds you to speak politely. Yes, Sunday shows you that speaking up is important, but that does not give you the right to be rude or nervous; yes, say what you need to say, but do it with courtesy and awareness. You will be happy you did, Libra. All works out very well for you.

4. Aquarius

If you pick up on the signs sent out for you by a caring and conscious universe, then you'll notice taking place is the idea that you haven't been honest with yourself about something important in your life. This day breaks free from that and shows you how to confront the things that hold you back.

Sunday is about communicating your deepest, truest thoughts, and while you might think that's easy enough, you still haven't accomplished this, and the other person involved is still in the dark. Yes, this has something to do with another person and more than likely, a romantic connection.

So, it is advised that you work in tandem with the transit, Moon square Mercury, to get the truth out and in the open so that the days and weeks to come work out for you with optimum results. This could be a big day for you, Aquarius. "If you build it they will come." Take the hint.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.