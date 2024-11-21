4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On November 22, 2024

Let's get to work! Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on November 22, 2024.

Yes, it's a Friday, which implies a weekend to rest, but for now, it's all about taking advantage of the good vibe the universe is sharing. And so much of that vibe has to do with how we can turn our work into bliss, thanks to the mystical powers that come with the transit of Moon trine Mercury.

What? Yes, you read that right. The day's blessing comes to four zodiac signs and shows us that if we are, at present, gainfully employed, then we are in good shape.

What makes this day feel so special and so very blessed is that we are up to our eyeballs in gratitude. It's all so good, and we can't help but feel happy just to be alive. The universe has spoken, and all we can do right now is feel glad to be here.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on November 22, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

While you aren't knocking on people's doors to show others how happy you are on this day, it will be pretty obvious to others how jovial you seem to be. During Moon trine Mercury, you get it, meaning ... you get the point of something that needed explanation.

This is the day that things make total sense to you. It's one of those 'a-ha' days, and so much of that has to do with Mercury's influence on your life, Sagittarius. You love it when the pieces fall into place, and you'll see the whole puzzle right before your very eyes.

It all hits you during Moon trine Mercury; you want to work on your mental and physical health and feel inspired to communicate properly so that those who 'need to know' will know and understand what you're all about. It's a good day for you, and the blessings are abundant.

2. Capricorn

OK, so you've had a few down days recently, and the only thing you want is for the hubbub to die down so that you can think straight again. Ask and receive, Capricorn; it's all up to you, and you'll see that the two-way street of communication works out in your favor.

What makes this day feel so blessed is that the person you wish most to understand you finally does. They show up with an open mind and listen to you fully. That's all you wanted: just an opportunity to speak your mind without someone interrupting you.

You feel seen and heard on November 22, and Moon trine Mercury does the trick to get your message out. You feel clean and clear now; all of what you held inside is now out there, and the people in your life who needed to know...accept you are you are. It's all good!

3. Aquarius

What hits you on Friday is that you've worked very hard to get where you are right now. Even though you've wondered if your hard work is appreciated, it will be during Moon trine Mercury that you find out the truth. You are appreciated, and you'll see more of it during the day.

The day feels blessed with clarity, and this helps you clear up a few misunderstandings with friends. You aren't in danger of losing friends, so no worries on that count, but you do want to tell those friends that it's OK to agree to disagree on certain other matters.

What you create for yourself now, Aquarius, is a safe space that lets you and your friends know that all are welcome and all opinions are viable. It's a big, beautiful world, and you want everyone to get along. As far as you can see, it all works out very well.

4. Pisces

The universe has let you know that you are not only doing well, but there is so much to look forward to if you keep it positive. And being positive comes naturally to you. You can be a ray of sunshine when you feel good about life; right now, you can't feel any better.

You'll see that so much of what you might have been worrying about sorted itself out. You are left with a clean slate and the inspiration to do more with it. You feel creative and happy. You believe in yourself.

November 22 shows you that everything always works itself out, giving you the strength to believe that everything always will. Whatever stress or frustration you've undergone recently finally dissipates into nothingness, leaving you with a fresh new feeling of adventure and curiosity. The world awaits, and it is filled with blessings, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.