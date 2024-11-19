3 Zodiac Signs Step Back Into Their Personal Power On November 20

The positive vibes on Wednesday are through the roof for three zodiac signs who finally step back into their personal power on November 20, 2024. In terms of positivity and hopefulness, astrologically, we've got Moon trine Neptune to see it all through.

The vibes are good, and your confidence is even better, so let's not think this is just about feeling good. We are actively involved, and Moon trine Neptune is the overseer here. With this transit as our supervisor, we basically can't go wrong. We trust our minds, and we get things done.

Moon trine Neptune rules over our gut feeling and intuitive sense. How this plays out on Wednesday as a force of good lies in the idea that we are ready for it. We are not standing in the way of our own personal power. We are ready to be loved and give love, and in the end, all is working out very well in our worlds.

Three zodiac signs step back into their personal power on November 20, 2024:

1. Gemini

It's been a while since you've had that feeling of being stoked and excited about all the great things in your life, and during Moon trine Neptune on November 20, you'll get a good taste of what it feels like to be happy again. The vibes are good, and the hope is real; let's do this!

Whatever you've just been through, you feel a resurgence of personal power — much to your surprise. This is how Moon trine Neptune kicks in, in terms of how you interpret what your mind is telling you. You feel good, and now you're ready to trust that this good feeling is real.

And it's not only real, it's something you can expand upon, Gemini. You are inspired and creative on this day, November 20, and feel like you can do anything. And here's the fun part: you can. You absolutely can flow with that new positive vibe. It's here for you, so ... why not?

2. Libra

Whatever it is that you do, you're going to find that there's someone in your life who appreciates that you've done it. You might be someone's hero at this point, and so much of this happens because you are the bringer of good news.

And it's easy to feel like good news is here during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, which hits you hard and positively. It's like you've walked into a forcefield of goodness and won't back out for anything. You claim goodness and calm as your own and share the vibe with others.

You can't shake the feeling that something has changed for the better, and you want a piece of that action. Life is an ever-changing landscape of possibility for you, Libra, and during Moon trine Neptune, you'll feel you are being showered with positive vibes. Nice going!

3. Scorpio

If there's one thing November 20 brings you, it's the notion that you can express your love to someone you believe needs to know all about it. This is a very good and positive day for you, Scorpio, and you are happy to be alive and part of it all.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you'll see that your mind is in synch with your body, meaning nothing is holding you back. You don't have an inner agenda or a pent-up chunk of frustration. You are free from negativity, and you will use this liberated state to show others how good it feels.

While you are a very intense person and an even more intense thinker, you are also someone who loves fiercely and with great dedication, and it will be during Moon trine Neptune that you bring someone into your life to share that great love with. You refuse to give in to negativity; you shine like the diamond you are, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.