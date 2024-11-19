The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 20, 2024

It's time to hustle up that inner strength and use it to our advantage. During the Leo Moon on November 20, 2024, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. We feel as though we can do anything. Four zodiac signs will grab that Leo Moon energy, and we will feel very good about life and how things are working out for us.

During the Leo Moon, getting caught up in ego-related issues is very easy, and arguments can ensue. However, the universe is trying to tell us something: for every argument, there is a solution, a way out, a means of communication that can clear the air. We are standing strong on this day, but we are also malleable and easygoing; we may argue, but we are also very much ready to listen to 'the other side' speak.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on November 20, 2024:

1. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You see things your way, and they see things in an entirely different way than you, and what you've come to realize is that it's all OK. The Leo Moon brings you a sense of pride for the ability to stick with what you believe in while being gregarious enough to allow in the opinions of others.

The universal message for you on November 20 is the one that says, "Live and let live." You are a person who is filled with love and hope, and nothing takes that away from you. While you may find that your feathers are ruffled here and there, you hold on to your North Star; the Leo Moon ensures this.

So, this is about confirmation that what you have is just fine and that you needn't worry about what others think or even bother to think bad thoughts about them. All is well in your world, Aries; you are truly unshakeable.

2. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Now that the things in your life are starting to fall into place, you feel a little more at ease with your environment and the people in it. You feel as though you've just spent an exorbitant amount of energy focusing on all the wrong things, and the universe is here to tell you that everything has a purpose.

During the Leo Moon, you are particularly strong and clearheaded. You know now that you're not leaving this year with stress and dread on your mind; you're fine, and you'll continue to get better and better as the days come.

It is the Leo Moon that has you waking up to your sense of inner strength and resolve. It's all OK, too; we all have our ups and downs, and for you, Leo, you're about to enter a time in your life where you let yourself understand to grow and continue as a happy person.

3. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

It's all too easy for you to drop into depression, as you've done so many times in the past, but the universe seems to want you to hold up and rethink the way you've been perceiving things. You may have been letting in too much negativity, and now that you're starting to feel it...you want it gone.

And that's where the Leo Moon comes in to show you that you get what you wish for. You are in charge here, Virgo. You've always been in charge, and even though you aren't quite sure of your footing yet, you do see that you'll rise above whatever negativity there is at this point.

November 20 shows you that the power you have is also the power of communication. So many things go unsaid, and therefore become huge misunderstandings; now's your chance to speak up and say what's on your mind. This creates positive flow and better days. You are a part of it all, Virgo.

4. Capricorn

Berry Art | Canva Pro

As of recently, you've spent a little too much time in your head worrying about the future. What's happening is that you are completely wasting time because not only is the future non-existent at this moment, but you could feel happy about this present moment...if you let yourself have that kind of joy.

The universe is here to direct you towards joy. Don't deprive yourself of this, Capricorn. You can be happy, even when you aren't satisfied with things 'as they are.' Don't let the world get you down because, in the long run...you're the only one experiencing your world.

During the Leo Moon, you'll feel a rush of power, and that will open the gates to the person you know you are, the person you've kept crushed under the stress you've been enduring. It's all OK now, Capricorn. There is no need to repress; you can let it out, free yourself, and be happy. It's all very possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.