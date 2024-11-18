3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On November 19, 2024

There are three zodiac signs who change their own lives for the better starting on November 19, 2024 — and it couldn't come at a better time.

Here we are, and we are starting to feel the end of the year heading our way. We've got a slew of holidays coming up, and during this day's astrological transit of Moon trine Saturn, we know that there's still much to do before we officially relax.

During Moon trine Saturn, we are presented with an idea: we can stay the same, do nothing, and hope things change, or we can get on that New Year's resolution sooner rather than later. We know we want to change our own lives for the better, and we see that nothing is stopping us. Why not now? Why after the new year has begun?

Three zodiac signs will internalize the vibe of Moon trine Saturn, and it will look like contemplation and deliberation. We want something new, something better than what we have right now, and we will get the distinct feeling that nothing will stop us from going for it. Change is now or never; the choice is up to us.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better on November 19, 2024:

1. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

Recently, you got some bad news, or rather, let's call it news you can't do much about, so you have to deal with it. OK, OK. You've been down this road before, and you've handled it, and if all it takes is getting used to whatever this new thing is, then it's a big deal. You're riding it out.

Now, because you've got the transit of Moon trine Saturn to help you sort things out, you'll see that what makes the recent news 'bad' to you is merely a matter of perception. You don't need to go down with the ship simply because you feel it's sinking. Because after Moon trine Saturn influences, you won't see yourself as part of the crew.

What all of this means is that you come to know that it's not just about changing your ways; it's about adapting to change by rising above it. If you are unsatisfied, Cancer, live your life your way despite what's happening around you. No one is stopping you. Change your attitude, and your whole life will be better.

2. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

You have been feeling a dire need for change for a long time now, Leo and the only thing that's held you at bay is that you aren't sure what the change in you needs to be. You feel driven, yet not directed, and thankfully, all that changes.

You've got the help of Moon trine Saturn to remind you that you can't look back and that while the future is uncertain, you can make the most of the now. Now is where all things take place. You own the now moment, and you feel a shift in your consciousness.

That shift will guide you toward your personal north star, and you will find what it is that you've been looking for. The answer was there all along, but that's OK Leo the journey is well worth the time spent on it. Moon trine Saturn ushers in the change you need, and you'll be happy to know it all works out for you in the long run.

3. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

You have always known that you're an individual and that your choices aren't always what the status quo demands of you. You are also a survivor of the highest degree; you know how to handle yourself in the most dire of situations, and while nothing is all that 'dire' right now, you know that change is imminent.

You look at the world around you, and so much of it seems bleak and hopeless, and yet, that's just not you; you aren't the bleak and hopeless type. You're just the opposite, and on November 19, you will snap back to your senses and find that the change you have in mind is the road to happiness.

You can change your life simply by adopting an attitude of awareness and calm. You are a sovereign person; you are the owner of your mind and your body, and you will never give in, no matter what. The change that is coming is the one that has you reclaiming your independence as a happy, healthy human being. Go you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.