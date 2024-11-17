3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On November 18, 2024

Moon opposite Venus on Monday, November 18, represents a lucky day for three zodiac signs who experience a turn of fortune — and the possibility of new love on the horizon.

We might call this a turn of fortune, as our hearts are now mended to the point where we can let in new experiences. Moon opposite Venus tends to rule romance and breakups, but it's not restricted to that. There's healing involved here, which will get us to the next level.

We've experienced love and heartbreak, and the Moon's opposition to Venus shows us that there is more to life than bemoaning our romantic fate. We are here to heal and move on. On November 18, three zodiac signs will feel that the healing is authentic and that love is now very possible.

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on November 18, 2024:

1. Cancer

There are no words to describe what you're about to experience on this day other than a turn of fortune, Cancer, as you will go from one state of mind to another. What used to hurt you no longer hurts. The power of the Moon opposite Venus is here to lend you a helping hand regarding love.

You might have noticed that you've been feeling a little bitter about romantic love; sure, you want it in your life, and you've enjoyed it in the past, but wow, you sure did lose your heart and mind over the last one. This took a toll on you, yet that toll seems to be paid in full.

You're now ready to accept that life isn't all heartbreak and pain; in fact, someone may be new on the runway heading in your direction. November 18 brings you a turn of fortune in the form of a new love, and yes, you should open your heart to it.

2. Leo

By the end of the day, your best friend will probably look you in the eye, roll their own eyes, and say, "Well, it took you long enough." It seems you're the only one in your life who didn't get the memo that life goes on and that if you let it, you may even experience a fortune.

For the longest time, you held tight to your values and what you believe in, and that's a great thing, but it's not so great if those values become a prison, meaning if you stay stuck in the past without even trying to venture forth. This is how your love life has been going: inactive but stoic.

You'll get that memo, and it will read loud and clear: get out of your funk right now, Leo, and fall in love because love misses your face. Do yourself a favor and live your life in the now, Leo. You are so amazingly wonderful, and your love is healing now; healer: heal thyself as they say!

3. Scorpio

Moon opposite Venus introduces the idea that hope remains King in your world, and that it's senseless of you to just drop the ball and stay stuck in that rut, you created so long ago. November 18 shows you that if you are to take that step into good fortune, you have to take that step.

You can only sing the song of the past for so long before you begin to bore yourself over it, and well, it looks like that day has seen its glory. Hey, Scorpio, it's time to shrug off that old bitter feeling and join the living!

And so...you do. And you do it with style, grace, and enthusiasm. Moon opposite Venus reminds you that this one is really up to you and that if you choose a loveless life of worry and inacceptance, all you'll do is waste time. You get that message loud and clear, and so be it! This is a good thing.

