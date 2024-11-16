4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On November 17, 2024

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, four zodiac signs can expect to receive a very special gift from the universe. Moon opposite Mercury implies that despite being faced with obstacles, we're in positive to find our way around them.

During Moon opposite Mercury, we learn several ways to solve a problem. Mercury's energy is pure, glittering intelligence; there is no way we won't be able to rise about whatever challenge is set up for us. However, when in opposition to the Moon, while it might not be easy, things will work out in our favor.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on November 17, 2024:

1. Gemini

Twemoji | Canva

The special gift that is designated for you, Gemini, is the gift of insight and discretion. During the transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, you trust your gut and go with it. You often find that you convince yourself of something without following through, and you know that what you're about to do is indeed the right thing.

The universe helps you think clearly so that whatever you need to do, you can do it with certainty. There will also be no hemming and hawing; you know what you need to do, and you aren't hesitating.

This is a time of action for you, and you know in your heart that whatever decisions you need to make, you make them with a strong mind and an iron will. You are strong, and while the Moon is opposite Mercury, you take on the role of leader.

2. Virgo

Twemoji | Canva

If you feel as though you've been dealt a blow, it's nothing you haven't lived through before, and Virgo, on this day, November 17, during the Moon opposite Mercury, you will show the world that you won't be going down any time too soon.

You are strong-willed and stoic; the special gift you'll receive via the universe is the gift of stamina and restraint. You know how to live and won't be told what to do. By anyone. You may find yourself to be rebellious, as the Moon opposite Mercury stokes the fire of self-awareness.

What you can take heart in, Virgo, is the idea that you don't have to listen to those who put you down, nor do you have to pay attention to anything that doesn't please you. November 17 may feel like a test, but the universe sees you as the hero who passes that test with flying colors.

3. Libra

Twemoji | Canva

What others see as an obstacle turns out to be something you cannot only deal with but also something you don't find as important as others. You aren't someone who goes along with the mob, and you certainly won't be going along with anything.

Moon opposite Mercury brings out the rebel in you, Libra, but your version of rebellion is different than it is for others. You close your ears to the noise and feign ignorance because you realize that the true peace for you is the peace you get when you follow your own heart.

Your true gift is the gift of independent thinking. Some people in your life try to steer you to think like they do, and all you can do is smile and wave. "Nothing to see here." You aren't cattle, Libra: you'll do as you wish, which makes for a great day in your world.

4. Scorpio

Twemoji | Canva

You aren't someone who can be poked and prodded without resistance, and you'll find that resistance is your middle name during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury. You may find that you've got a few friends that seriously disappoint you; you can ignore them or play on their devices.

What you'll consider to be a special gift from the universe is the gift of autonomy. You know yourself well, and if times feel like they've become even more challenging than usual, you will go about your way, paying attention to very little.

What Moon opposite Mercury brings into your life is the idea that happiness depends on your mindset. If you've got friends who are bringing you down, then you must cancel the noise they bring you. Decisions made under the transit of Moon opposite Mercury are swift and long-lasting, Scorpio. You'll be fine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.