Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 15, 2024

On November 15, 2024, three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end as they overcome specific obstacles that have prevented them from moving forward. As Saturn finally turns direct after spending over five months in retrograde, we will finally see and understand how to overcome those problems and ensure they never stand in our way again.

Saturn direct signals the start of a new way of thinking, which is incredibly positive and productive for Libra, Capricorn, and Aquarius. During Saturn direct, we pinpoint exactly what has been in our way or disturbing us to the point where we are too afraid to move forward, and it eradicates it.

It's hard to advance when a huge planet like Saturn is in retrograde, and when it goes direct, the entire solar system rejoices. Our hard times are behind us now, and it couldn't come at a better time.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on November 15, 2024:

1. Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Phew, you might not be aware of Saturn direct, but you'll get a taste of it in ways that will affect your life positively. Because of this direct motion, you'll see that something in your life is released and you overcome an obstacle and see the hard times finally end.

This could be built-up tension, or it might even be something having to do with a contract being signed or a legal hold-up that is finally at its end. Friday could open the floodgates for you in terms of finances, Libra, as whatever it was that was holding things up is now dissolved in the direct motion of Saturn.

This might even have something to do with a document, a lease, or financial issue that finally clears up and sets you free. If you've been waiting on something bureaucratic, you hear good news today, letting you know you are free to walk. It's all good during Saturn direct, Libra.

2. Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

In terms of the hardships you have been facing, you know exactly what you need help with, and you will finally admit to yourself that you need help and that asking for help is easier than you thought. Because Saturn goes direct, you can see things properly.

You want to move freely through the world without having that one problem stand in your way, time and time again. You are just as stubborn as the planet Saturn, but this planet also rules you, and so when it goes direct, so do you.

And this is what makes the biggest difference in your life, Capricorn. You will take the energy and the 'oomph' that comes with this day and use it to finally overcome the hard times that you no longer want any part of. You are strong and brave, and you can do this!

3. Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You, alone, know exactly what the hardships in your life are, Aquarius, and while you haven't always been up for admitting they exist, you may find that during Saturn direct, you can't escape the idea that you do know and that you do need to get past it.

Saturn direct acts as a stimulus for you, Aquarius; Saturn is way too big a planet not to have a personal influence on you, and Saturn, being the planet that directly affects how we either change or stay the same, is, in its direct motion, going to thwart you out of your laziness and into action.

Getting past this one struggle is serious business for you, but you know it has to be done, and you know it has to be done now or never. You are way too used to procrastinating and revoking responsibility, but not on this day. You will go for it, and you will succeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.